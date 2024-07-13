A short history of 4-H and Extension

Today is the last day of the 2024 Clinton County Fair. I hope that you were able to visit and got a chance to eat some fair food as well as take a look at the various projects that Clinton County 4-Hers brought to display. The extension office is tasked with coordinating the 4-H aspect of fairs all around the United States and has been for many years.

The original agriculture fairs in the United States predate extension and 4-H, and it wasn’t until the Smith-Lever Act of 1914 did state cooperative extension services come to life. The Smith-Lever Act established extension through land-grant universities such as Ohio State University and was meant to teach citizens about agriculture, home economics, community development, and 4-H youth development.

4-H was started in Clark County, Ohio in 1902 by A.B. Graham as an after-school agriculture program originally called “The Tomato Club.” This program idea spread throughout the United Stated and was formally named 4-H. The 4-H’s stand for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. 4-H adopted the pledge “I pledge my head to greater thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world,” and a motto of “To make the best better.”

Before 4-H and extension, the original American fair was organized by a man named Elkanah Watson in 1807. This fair was held in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and consisted of sheep shearing demonstrations. Throughout the next few years, Watson was able to urge surrounding farmers to get involved by bringing livestock to the fair so that animals could be judged and given awards based off conformation and breeding soundness. Local fair popularity grew, and fairs started offering more than just animal exhibits, an educational aspect was introduced, and fairs were an opportunity for rural folks to learn about new technologies.

Today, county fairs attract a wide arrange of people, whether they come for the extensive midways, truck pulls, or to get a look at livestock, the American county fair is thriving. Fairs give an opportunity for 4-H and FFA youth to showcase projects that they have been working on all year. Most people may instantly think of livestock projects being done by 4-H youth, however there are many different projects including cake decorating, fine arts, gardening, and woodworking to name a few. Since 4-H offers a wide range of projects, 4-H is for all youths who want to improve their lives through learning.

If you are interested in getting your child involved in the 4-H program, call the Clinton County OSU extension office at 937-382-0901.