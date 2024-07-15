Faris discusses several inspiring books at Six and Twenty Club meeting

It was a warm, sunny day when members of the Six and Twenty Club arrived at the home of leader and hostess, Ruth Ann Faris. President Cindy Crosthwaite and Faris greeted members and following the traditional roll call, reading of the minutes by assistant secretary, Tanya Day, and the historical minutes given by Karen Buckley, Faris was introduced to present her program.

She began by briefly discussing her 2024 club book titled “Never Give Up; A Prairie Family’s Story,” written by Tom Brokaw. In this inspiring story, the New York Times bestselling author of “The Greatest Generation” chronicles the values and lessons he absorbed from his parents and other people who worked hard to build lives on the prairie during the first half of the 20th century.

Tom Brokaw’s father, Red, left school in the second grade to work in the family hotel and eventually worked on construction jobs. Tom’s mother, Jean, and father didn’t have much money early in their marriage, especially once they had three boys at home and Red’s philosophy of “Never Give Up” served them well. Late in life, Red surprised his family by recording his memories of the hard times of his early life, reflections that inspired this book.

Tom Brokaw is known as one of the most successful people in broadcast journalism and throughout his legendary career has always asked what we can learn from world events and history. “Never Give Up” is one answer the author of seven bestsellers and native of Southwest Dakota gives.

Brokaw’s daughter, Sarah, is a therapist and wrote a self-help book, “Fortytude: Making the Next Decades the Best Years Of Your Life Through the 40’s, 50’s and Beyond.” Faris touched on five core values Sarah lists in her book: Grace, Connectedness, Accomplishment, Adventure, and Spirituality. Sarah credits her parents with who she is today.

Faris continued her program by discussing an uplifting memoir, “The Happiest Man On Earth,” written by a Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku, who was born Abraham Jakubowicz in Germany in 1920. Eddie was a teenager when his world was forever destroyed. In 1938, he was beaten by SS thugs, arrested, and sent to a concentration camp with thousands of other Jews from across Germany. Every day for the next seven years, Eddie faced unimaginable horrors in Auschwitz’s and finally on a forced death march. The Nazis took everything from Eddie, his family, his friends, and his country, but they did not break his spirit.

Against unbelievable odds, Eddie found the will to survive. Overwhelmingly grateful, he made a promise to smile every day for the precious gift he was given and to honor the six million Jews murdered by Hitler. As he turned 100 years of age, Eddie proudly called himself the “happiest man on earth.” This author shares his wisdom and reflects on his amazing life, talking about the power of gratitude, tolerance, and kindness. Life can be beautiful if you make it beautiful.

Susan Douglass, recently deceased Six and Twenty Club member, was remembered throughout the afternoon for her wit, humor, being a caring and encouraging teacher, and loving grandmother.

For the social hour, Margie McMullen, honorary member, and her daughter, Melinda Tilton, members and guests, were invited to the dining room table, centered with hydrangeas and ferns. Peach ice cream, along with cookies and chocolates, were served by the hostess, assisted by Sally Buchanan.