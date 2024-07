Jr. Fair market goat show results

The following are results from Wednesday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair market goat show:

Class 1 – Dairy Market Goats

1st – Taryn Allen, 2nd – Suzanna Rodgers, 3rd – Suzanna Rodgers, 4th – Gregary Achtermann,, 5th – Chloe Chambliss

Class 2 – Dairy Market Goats

1st – Drake McKibben, 2nd – Drake McKibben, 3rd – Carson Henry, 4th – Clayton Earley, 5th – Drake McKibben

CHAMPION DAIRY MARKET GOAT – TARYN ALLEN

RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY MARKET GOAT – DRAKE MCKIBBEN

Class 4 – Wether Dam

1st – Kylie Woodruff, 2nd – Addisyn Uhrig, 3rd – Elle Dunham, 4th – Taylor Collett, 5th – Reese Williams, 6th – Zoey Purvis

Class 5 – Wether Dam

1st – Landree Stump, 2nd – Sydney Bennett, 3rd – Sydney Schneder, 4th – Lillian Stroud, 5th – Ava Stroup, 6th – Aisley Czaika

Class 6 – Wether Dam

1st – Crosley Webb, 2nd – Reese DeBold, 3rd – Audrey Wilson, 4th – Kaiden Smith, 5th – Millie Snively, 6th – Gage Hughes

CHAMPION WETHER DAM – LANDREE STUMP

RESERVE CHAMPION WETHER DAM – KYLIE WOODRUFF

Class 7 Start Up Program

1st – Lucas Williams, 2nd – Kenzie Carrie, 3rd – West Wilkin, 4th – Wyatt Dean, 5th – Clayton Earley, 6th -Ava Stroup

CHAMPION STARTUP PROGRAM MARKET GOAT – LUCAS WILLIAMS

RESERVE CHAMPION START UP PROGRAM MARKET GOAT – KENZIE CARRIER

Class 8 Homegrown Market Goats

1st – Kella Smith, 2nd -Katie Curry, 3rd – Elle Dunham, 4th – Nikita White, 5th – Alia Hester, 6th – Zoey Purvis

Class 9 – Homegrown Market Goats

1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Payten Wilkin, 3rd – Ava Hester, 4th – Kimber Seaman, 5th – Taylor Baker, 6th – Teddy Murphy

CHAMPION HOMEGROWN MARKET GOAT – KAIDEN SMITH

RESERVE CHAMPION HOMEGROWN MARKET GOAT – KELLA SMITH

Class 11 – Division 1 Market Goats

1st – Kendall DeBold, 2nd – Kenzie Carrier, 3rd – Isabelle Coates, 4th – Owen Stingley, 5th – Jayden Walker, 6th – Brooklyn Worley

Class 12 – Division 1 Market Goats

1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd – Larkyn Woodruff, 3rd – Sophia Purvis, 4th – Alivia Paradis, 5th – Aisley Czaika, 6th – Ava Stoup

Class 13 – Division 1 Market Goats

1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Elle Dunham, 3rd – Madison Harris, 4th – Katie Curry, 5th – Riley Binkley, 6th – Stormie Stroud

Class 14 – Division 1 Market Goats

1st – Levi Hughes, 2nd – Gage Hughes, 3rd – Kennadi Burton, 4th – Levi Hughes, 5th – Weston Dean, 6th – Elijah Goldsmith

DIVISION 1 CHAMPION – MITCHELL ELLIS

DIVISION 1 RESERVE CHAMPION – JADEN SNYDER

Class 15 – Division 11 Market Goats

1st – Elizabeth Schiff, 2nd – Brylie Frommling, 3rd – Lola Dallas, 4th – Riley Binkley, 5th – Alia Hester, 6th – Zoey Purvis

Class 16 – Division II Market Goats

1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Claire Wilson, 3rd – Kella Smith, 4th – Lucas Williams, 5th – Loren Kirby, 6th – Carson Henry

Class 17 – Division II Market Goats

1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd – Samantha Woodruff, 3rd – Loren Kirby, 4th – Nikita White, 5th – Abigail Earley, 6th – Evan Smitson

Class 18 – Division II Market Goats

1st – Addyson Beckett, 2nd – Mackenzie Strong, 3rd – Kaiden Smith, 4th – Lillian Stroud, 5th – Addisyn Uhrig, 6th – Lucas Williams

DIVISION II CHAMPION – JADEN SNYDER

DIVISION 11 RESERVE CHAMPION – MITCHELL ELLIS

Class 19 – Division III Market Goats

1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd – Elizabeth Schiff, 3rd – Taylor Collett, 4th – Sydney Schneder, 5th – Sydney Bennet, 6th – Kimber Seaman

Class 20– Division III Market Goats

1st – Jessee Stewart, 2nd – Crosley Webb, 3rd – Kale Boeckmann, 4th – Carson Henry, 5th – Wyatt Dean, 6th – Liam Burton

Class 21 – Division III Market Goats

1st – Katie Curry, 2nd – Millie Snively, 3rd – Katie Curry, 4th – Cory Kidd, 5th – Kinsley Binkley, 6th – Madison Harris

Class 22 – Division III Market Goats

1st – Reese DeBold, 2nd – Reese Williams, 3rd – Sydney Bennett, 4th – Evan Brausch, 5th – Hailey Brock, 6th – Kimber Seaman

DIVISION III CHAMPION – REESE DEBOLD

DIVISION III RESERVE CHAMPION – JADEN SNYDER

Class 23 – Division IV Market Goats

1st – Audrey Wilson, 2nd – Landree Stump, 3rd – Millie Snively,, 4th – Kale Boeckmann, 5th – Ian Dunham, 6th – Sophia Purvis

Class 24 – Division IV Market Goats

1st – Landree Stump, 2nd – Kylie Woodruff, 3rd – Kaiden Smith, 4th – Sydney Schneder, 5th – Ava Hester, 6th – Lola Dallas

Class 25– Division IV Market Goats

1st – Brylie Frommling, 2nd – Payten Wilkin, 3rd – Cory Kidd, 4th – Ava Hester, 5th – Bryson Schutte, 6th – Isabelle Coates

Class 26 – Division IV Market Goats

1st – Loren Kirby, 2nd – Taylor Baker, 3rd – Lola Dallas

DIVISION IV CHAMPION – LANDREE STUMP

DIVISION IV RESERVE CHAMPION – KYLIE WOODRUFF

OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GOAT – REESE DEBOLD

OVERALL RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET GOAT – JAYDEN SNYDER

3RD MITCHELL ELLIS, 4TH – MITCHELL ELLIS, 5TH – LANDREE STUMP, 6TH – KYLIE WOODRUFF,

7TH – JAYDEN SNYDER, 8TH – JAYDEN SNYDER