Jr. Fair swine show results

The following are the results from Thursday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair swine show:

Duroc

Class 1

1st – Jessee Stewart, 2nd – Samantha Woodruff, 3rd – Gracie Kaehler, 4th – Cassie Hargis, 5th – Carlie Panetta, 6th – Brenton Hamilton

Class 2

1st – Luke Johnson, 2nd – Claire Wilson, 3rd – Owen Smith, 4th – Audrey Wilson, 5th – Reese DeBold, 6th – Aaron Rolfe

CHAMPION DUROC – LUKE JOHNSON

RESERVE CHAMPION DUROC – JESSEE STEWART

Class 3 – Hamp

1st – Ava Wright, 2nd – Adalynn Achtermann, 3rd – Makenzie Drigotas, 4th – Emma Riddle, 5th – West Wilkin, 6th – Roy Riddle

Class 4 – Hereford

1st – Hunter Holbert, 2nd – Olivia Strong, 3rd – Bella Mahanes, 4th – Rose Wyatt, 5th – Tyler Curry, 6th – Kevin McCrobie

Class 5 – York

1st – Olivia Hatter, 2nd – Harper Woodruff, 3rd – Taylor Garringer, 4th – Tyler Curry, 5th – Clayton Wilson, 6th – Kinley Bowman

Class 6 – York

1st – Steven Hunter Wood, 2nd – Carlie Panetta, 3rd – Kendall DeBold, 4th – Gracie Rose, 5th – Kami Kile, 6th – Teddy Murphy

CHAMPION YORK – STEVEN HUNTER WOOD

RESERVE CHAMPION YORK – OLIVIA HATTER

Class 7 -AOB

1st – Wade Smith, 2nd – Larkyn Woodruff, 3rd – John Evans, 4th – Madisyn Lawson, 5th – Crosley Curtis, 6th – Cassie Hargis

Class 8 – AOB

1st – Wade Smith, 2nd – Aubrie Bradshaw, 3rd – Aubrie Bradshaw, 4th – Owen Bradshaw, 5th – Wyatt McKay, 6th – Mackenzie Strong

CHAMPION AOB – WADE SMITH

RESERVE CHAMPION AOB – AUBRIE BRADSHAW

GRAND CHAMPION PUREBRED – WADE SMITH

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION PUREBRED- LUKE JOHNSON

Class 9 -Start Up Program

1st – Madison Durham, 2nd – Makenzie Drigotas, 3rd – Silas Murphy, 4th – Kenzi Osborn, 5th – Carson Beuscher, 6th – Ollivia Carey

Class 10 – Start Up Program

1st – Brant Willilams, 2nd – Kinley Bowman, 3rd – Ally Montague, 4th – Keaton Conley, 5th – Isaac Stone, 6th – Hunter Behymer

CHAMPION START-UP – MADISON DURHAM

RESERVE START-UP – BRANT WILLIAMS

Crossbred Barrows

Class 11

1st – Jessee Stewart, 2nd – Kendall DeBold, 3rd – Aubrie Bradshaw, 4th – Landen Lewis, 5th – Audrey Wilson, 6th – Gracie Kaehler

Class 12

1st – Reese DeBold, 2nd – Samantha Woodruff, 3rd – Gracie Kaehler, 4th – Craig Kaylee, 5th – Zeb Motsinger, 6th – Aubrey Huelskamp

Class 13

1st – Aaron Rolfe, 2nd – Owen Bradshaw, 3rd – Steven Hunter Wood, 4th – Kylie Woodruff, 5th – Ayden Motsinger, 6th – Colton Young

DIVISION 1 CHAMPION – JESSEE STEWART

DIVISION RESERVE CHAMPION – REESE DEBOLD

Class 14

1st – Haley Schneder, 2nd – Larkyn Woodruff, 3rd – Kami Kile, 4th – Harley O’Connor, 5th – Colton Young, 6th – Olivia Carey

Class 15

1st – Carson Bickel, 2nd – Jessee Stewart, 3rd – Adalynn Achtermann, 4th – Ava Wright, 5th – Malachi Cumberland, 6th – Brant Williams

Class 16

1st – Ty Tucker, 2nd – Jake Wilson, 3rd – Samantha Vaughn. 4th – Wesley Huelskamp, 5th – Wesley Huelskamp, 6th – Holdyn Bare

Class 17

1st – Reese DeBold, 2nd – Devon Snyder, 3rd – Clayton Wilson, 4th – McKinzey DeBord, 5th – Ally Montague, 6th – Zane Harris

Class 18

1st – Taylor Barber, 2nd – Larkyn Woodruff, 3rd – Luke Johnson, 4th – Wyatt McKay, 5th – Harper Woodruff, 6th – Parker Webb

Class 19

1st – Steven Hunter Wood, 2nd – Aaron Rolfe, 3rd – Jake Wilson, 4th – Taylor Barber, 5th – Taitum Tucker, 6th – Brody Webb

Class 20

1st – Gracie Rose, 2nd – Devon Snyder, 3rd – Kami Kile, 4th – Emery McGraw, 5th – Colt McKay, 6th – Brody Webb

DIVISION III CHAMPION – GRACIE ROSE

DIVISION III RESERVE CHAMPION – STEVEN HUNTER WOOD

GRAND CHAMPION BARROW – REESE DEBOLD

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION BARROW – JESSEE STEWART

GILTS

Class 21

1st – Haley Schneder, 2nd Malachi Cumberland, 3rd – Samantha Vaughn, 4th – Silas Murphy, 5th – Crosley Curtis, 6th – Kenzi Osborn

Class 22

1st – Owen Bradshaw, 2nd – Alysa Carroll, 3rd – Olivia Hatter, 4th – Alexia Holland, 5th – Aiden Lynch, 6th – Curtis Bentley

DIVISION 1 CHAMPION – HALEY SCHNEDER

DIVISION 1 RESERVE CHAMPION – OWEN BRADSHAW

Class 23

1st – Kendall DeBold, 2nd – Luke Johnson, 3rd – Aubrey Huelskamp, 4th – Brant Williams, 5th – Zane Harris, 6th – Isaac Stone

Class 24

1st – Claire Wilson, 2nd – Adalynn Achtermann, 3rd – Wade Smith, 4th – Alexia Holland, 5th – Ayden Motsinger, 6th – Brylie Frommling

Class 25

1st – Wyatt McKay, 2nd – Kylie Woodruff, 3rd – Colt McKay, 4th – Kaylee Craig, 5th – Ally Montague

DIVISION II CHAMPION – KENDALL DEBOLD

DIVISION II RESERVE CHAMPION – LUKE JOHNSON

Class 26

1st – Harper Woodruff, 2nd – MJ Brausch, 3rd – Emery McGraw, 4th – Parker Webb, 5th – Eli Rice, 6th – Kiley Murphy

Class 27

1st – Owen Smith, 2nd – Claire Wilson, 3rd – Gracie Rose, 4th – Samantha Woodruff, 5th – Teddy Murphy, 6th – Wade Collett

DIVISION III CHAMPION – OWEN SMITH

DIVISION III RESERVE CHAMPION – CLAIRE WILSON

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GILT – KENDALL DEBOLD

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET GILT – OWEN SMITH

GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL – KENDALL DEBOLD

RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL – JESSEE STEWART

THIRD OVERALL – WADE SMITH

FOURTH OVERALL – LUKE JOHNSON

FIFTH OVERALL – KENDALL DEBOLD

SIXTH OVERALL – OWEN SMITH