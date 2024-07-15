Jr. Fair swine show results

The following are the results from Thursday’s Clinton County Jr. Fair swine show:
Duroc
Class 1
1st – Jessee Stewart, 2nd – Samantha Woodruff, 3rd – Gracie Kaehler, 4th – Cassie Hargis, 5th – Carlie Panetta, 6th – Brenton Hamilton
Class 2
1st – Luke Johnson, 2nd – Claire Wilson, 3rd – Owen Smith, 4th – Audrey Wilson, 5th – Reese DeBold, 6th – Aaron Rolfe
CHAMPION DUROC – LUKE JOHNSON
RESERVE CHAMPION DUROC – JESSEE STEWART
Class 3 – Hamp
1st – Ava Wright, 2nd – Adalynn Achtermann, 3rd – Makenzie Drigotas, 4th – Emma Riddle, 5th – West Wilkin, 6th – Roy Riddle
Class 4 – Hereford
1st – Hunter Holbert, 2nd – Olivia Strong, 3rd – Bella Mahanes, 4th – Rose Wyatt, 5th – Tyler Curry, 6th – Kevin McCrobie
Class 5 – York
1st – Olivia Hatter, 2nd – Harper Woodruff, 3rd – Taylor Garringer, 4th – Tyler Curry, 5th – Clayton Wilson, 6th – Kinley Bowman
Class 6 – York
1st – Steven Hunter Wood, 2nd – Carlie Panetta, 3rd – Kendall DeBold, 4th – Gracie Rose, 5th – Kami Kile, 6th – Teddy Murphy
CHAMPION YORK – STEVEN HUNTER WOOD
RESERVE CHAMPION YORK – OLIVIA HATTER
Class 7 -AOB
1st – Wade Smith, 2nd – Larkyn Woodruff, 3rd – John Evans, 4th – Madisyn Lawson, 5th – Crosley Curtis, 6th – Cassie Hargis
Class 8 – AOB
1st – Wade Smith, 2nd – Aubrie Bradshaw, 3rd – Aubrie Bradshaw, 4th – Owen Bradshaw, 5th – Wyatt McKay, 6th – Mackenzie Strong
CHAMPION AOB – WADE SMITH
RESERVE CHAMPION AOB – AUBRIE BRADSHAW
GRAND CHAMPION PUREBRED – WADE SMITH
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION PUREBRED- LUKE JOHNSON
Class 9 -Start Up Program
1st – Madison Durham, 2nd – Makenzie Drigotas, 3rd – Silas Murphy, 4th – Kenzi Osborn, 5th – Carson Beuscher, 6th – Ollivia Carey
Class 10 – Start Up Program
1st – Brant Willilams, 2nd – Kinley Bowman, 3rd – Ally Montague, 4th – Keaton Conley, 5th – Isaac Stone, 6th – Hunter Behymer
CHAMPION START-UP – MADISON DURHAM
RESERVE START-UP – BRANT WILLIAMS
Crossbred Barrows
Class 11
1st – Jessee Stewart, 2nd – Kendall DeBold, 3rd – Aubrie Bradshaw, 4th – Landen Lewis, 5th – Audrey Wilson, 6th – Gracie Kaehler
Class 12
1st – Reese DeBold, 2nd – Samantha Woodruff, 3rd – Gracie Kaehler, 4th – Craig Kaylee, 5th – Zeb Motsinger, 6th – Aubrey Huelskamp
Class 13
1st – Aaron Rolfe, 2nd – Owen Bradshaw, 3rd – Steven Hunter Wood, 4th – Kylie Woodruff, 5th – Ayden Motsinger, 6th – Colton Young
DIVISION 1 CHAMPION – JESSEE STEWART
DIVISION RESERVE CHAMPION – REESE DEBOLD
Class 14
1st – Haley Schneder, 2nd – Larkyn Woodruff, 3rd – Kami Kile, 4th – Harley O’Connor, 5th – Colton Young, 6th – Olivia Carey
Class 15
1st – Carson Bickel, 2nd – Jessee Stewart, 3rd – Adalynn Achtermann, 4th – Ava Wright, 5th – Malachi Cumberland, 6th – Brant Williams
Class 16
1st – Ty Tucker, 2nd – Jake Wilson, 3rd – Samantha Vaughn. 4th – Wesley Huelskamp, 5th – Wesley Huelskamp, 6th – Holdyn Bare
Class 17
1st – Reese DeBold, 2nd – Devon Snyder, 3rd – Clayton Wilson, 4th – McKinzey DeBord, 5th – Ally Montague, 6th – Zane Harris
Class 18
1st – Taylor Barber, 2nd – Larkyn Woodruff, 3rd – Luke Johnson, 4th – Wyatt McKay, 5th – Harper Woodruff, 6th – Parker Webb
Class 19
1st – Steven Hunter Wood, 2nd – Aaron Rolfe, 3rd – Jake Wilson, 4th – Taylor Barber, 5th – Taitum Tucker, 6th – Brody Webb
Class 20
1st – Gracie Rose, 2nd – Devon Snyder, 3rd – Kami Kile, 4th – Emery McGraw, 5th – Colt McKay, 6th – Brody Webb
DIVISION III CHAMPION – GRACIE ROSE
DIVISION III RESERVE CHAMPION – STEVEN HUNTER WOOD
GRAND CHAMPION BARROW – REESE DEBOLD
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION BARROW – JESSEE STEWART
GILTS
Class 21
1st – Haley Schneder, 2nd Malachi Cumberland, 3rd – Samantha Vaughn, 4th – Silas Murphy, 5th – Crosley Curtis, 6th – Kenzi Osborn
Class 22
1st – Owen Bradshaw, 2nd – Alysa Carroll, 3rd – Olivia Hatter, 4th – Alexia Holland, 5th – Aiden Lynch, 6th – Curtis Bentley
DIVISION 1 CHAMPION – HALEY SCHNEDER
DIVISION 1 RESERVE CHAMPION – OWEN BRADSHAW
Class 23
1st – Kendall DeBold, 2nd – Luke Johnson, 3rd – Aubrey Huelskamp, 4th – Brant Williams, 5th – Zane Harris, 6th – Isaac Stone
Class 24
1st – Claire Wilson, 2nd – Adalynn Achtermann, 3rd – Wade Smith, 4th – Alexia Holland, 5th – Ayden Motsinger, 6th – Brylie Frommling
Class 25
1st – Wyatt McKay, 2nd – Kylie Woodruff, 3rd – Colt McKay, 4th – Kaylee Craig, 5th – Ally Montague
DIVISION II CHAMPION – KENDALL DEBOLD
DIVISION II RESERVE CHAMPION – LUKE JOHNSON
Class 26
1st – Harper Woodruff, 2nd – MJ Brausch, 3rd – Emery McGraw, 4th – Parker Webb, 5th – Eli Rice, 6th – Kiley Murphy
Class 27
1st – Owen Smith, 2nd – Claire Wilson, 3rd – Gracie Rose, 4th – Samantha Woodruff, 5th – Teddy Murphy, 6th – Wade Collett
DIVISION III CHAMPION – OWEN SMITH
DIVISION III RESERVE CHAMPION – CLAIRE WILSON
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GILT – KENDALL DEBOLD
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET GILT – OWEN SMITH
GRAND CHAMPION OVERALL – KENDALL DEBOLD
RESERVE CHAMPION OVERALL – JESSEE STEWART
THIRD OVERALL – WADE SMITH
FOURTH OVERALL – LUKE JOHNSON
FIFTH OVERALL – KENDALL DEBOLD
SIXTH OVERALL – OWEN SMITH