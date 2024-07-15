Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Clark Twp. Board of Trustees changes meeting date

The Clark Township Board of Trustees’ July 11 meeting date has been changed to July 16 at 7 p.m. in the township building.

Local Democrats to meet

The regular meeting of the Clinton County Democratic Party will be this Wednesday, July 17 at 5 p.m. in the Moyer Room of the Municipal Building in Wilmington.

Board of Elections cancels regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections gives notice the regular scheduled meeting on Wednesday, July 24 is cancelled. The next special meeting will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 9 a.m. for the purpose of regular business of the board, and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Annex building at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Community Action to hold board meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on July 22 at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

County budget commission to hold special session

The Clinton County Budget Commission will meet in special session on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 303, Wilmington. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss 2025 County Budget Planning. The Clinton County Budget Commission will relocate and meet in special session with the Clinton County Commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 10:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 208, Wilmington. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss 2025 County Revenue Project.

Board of DD changes meeting locations

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities approved a change in meeting location for its regular meetings scheduled on Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. The new meeting location will be 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. All meetings will continue to be held at 12 p.m.