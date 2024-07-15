Lumberton General Store to celebrate 1-year anniversary

The Lumberton General Store Submitted photo

The Lumberton General Store invites the community to join in celebrating its one-year anniversary of the family-owned restaurant and general store on Saturday, July 20. The event will be held at the Lumberton General Store, 8295 North U.S. Hwy 68, Wilmington, and everyone is welcome to attend, according to the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

The event will begin with the regular breakfast hours and menu from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the kitchen will be closed for lunch, but they will offer a variety of locally-sourced food and refreshments during the celebration. A formal ribbon cutting will take place at 12 p.m. in conjunction with the Chamber.

“Since opening our doors one year ago, we have strived to create a welcoming space for the community to gather in fellowship, enjoy delicious meals, and support local producers,” said owners, Emma Buchanan and Sam Ginn. “This event is a wonderful opportunity to meet the team behind your favorite dishes, explore our locally sourced products, and celebrate our journey with us.”

Lumberton General Store is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They serve a breakfast menu each day from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a special brunch menu on Sundays. Additionally, their general store shelves are stocked with locally sourced produce and goods with a goal of connecting local producers with consumers year-round.

For more information about the event or services, contact (937) 486-1406 or [email protected].