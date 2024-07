The top show winners from the Clinton County Jr. Fair open youth rabbit show: (from left to right) Best 4 Class and Best in Show winner Preston Martin and Beat 6 Class winner Jace Doyle pictured with their winning rabbits. Photos by Elizabeth Clark The trophy winners from the Clinton County Jr. Fair open youth rabbit show: (from left to right) Madelyn Taylor, Gracie Goodwin, Carolyn Koch, Gage Brandenburg, Preston Martin, Sadie Kerns, Jace Doyle, Austin Burden, and Brody Hoff.

The top show winners from the Clinton County Jr. Fair open youth rabbit show: (from left to right) Best 4 Class and Best in Show winner Preston Martin and Beat 6 Class winner Jace Doyle pictured with their winning rabbits.

The trophy winners from the Clinton County Jr. Fair open youth rabbit show: (from left to right) Madelyn Taylor, Gracie Goodwin, Carolyn Koch, Gage Brandenburg, Preston Martin, Sadie Kerns, Jace Doyle, Austin Burden, and Brody Hoff.