A fashionable time at the fair

Fashion was the key word in the Clinton County Fair Clothing Revue in the Peterson Building as many 4-Hers walked the runway in their attire.
Awards were presented as follows:
In Sew Fun participants make an elastic waist skirt or shorts. With the award sponsored by the David Hackney Family, the winners are:
Sixth Place Londyn Harnish, Bacon N Bits,
Fifth Place Sophiya Spurgeon, Bacon N Bits,
Fourth Place Brooklyn Kemp, Ark N More;
Third place Emma Hasz, Sew Grate;
Second place Josie Buckley Honeycutt, the Udder Club;
and First place and state fair eligible Kendall Burton, Sew Grate.
In Sew for Others, awards sponsored by the Martinsville Lions Club:
Third place Marli Pirman, Jefferson Jets;
Second place Samantha Wilson, Jefferson Jets;
And First place and state fair eligible Lilly Pinkerton, Blue Ribbon Kids.
In Embellish, awards sponsored by Lynchburg Vet Clinic & Fayette Vet Hospital, first place and state fair eligible Marli Pirman, Jefferson Jets.
In Accessories for Teens, awards sponsored by American Equipment Service, first place and state fair eligible, Kaydon Tolle, Ark N More.
In Clothes for Middle School, awards sponsored by the FCS Committee:
Second place Alyssa Pitzer, Sew Grate;
First place and state fair eligible Kathryn Villa, Sew Grate.
In Look Great for Less, awards sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co.:
First place and state fair eligible, Bekah Davenport, Animals Express.
In Dress Up Dress, awards sponsored by Ann Foxworthy,
First place and state fair eligible Skylar Carson, Sew Grate.
In Clothes for High School, awards sponsored by Rick’s Hometown TV and Appliance: First place and state fair eligible Carolyn Koch, Marion Hustlers.
In Creative Costumes, awards sponsored by Ann Foxworthy:
First place and state fair eligible is Addison Swope, Sew Grate.
In Outerwear for Anywhere, awards sponsored by the Klingensmith Family: Second Place Bekah Davenport, Animals Express.
First place and state fair eligible is Kensey Parker, Sew Grate.
Modeling Callbacks included:
Beginners: Kendall Burton, Londyn Harnish, Sophiya Spurgeon, and Samantha Wilson.
Intermediate: Lilly Pinkerton, Alyssa Pitzer.
Advanced: Marli Pirman, Addison Swope, Kensey Parker, and Skylar Carson.
Selected as winners were Beginner Kendall Burton, Intermediate Alyssa Pitzer, and Advanced Skylar Carson.
Selected for Outstanding in each of the Seven Clues, were:
Fit Kensey Parker, Sew Grate
Fashion Sophiya Spurgeon, Bacon N Bits
Construction Alyssa Pitzer, Sew Grate
Design Addison Swope, Sew Grate
Posture & Poise Skylar Carson, Sew Grate
Grooming Lilly Pinkerton, Blue Ribbon Kids.
Personal Qualities Bekah Davenport, Animals Express
Chosen for State Fair representation and awards:
Harbage Award: Kensey Parker
Master Clothing Educator – Senior: Skylar Carson
Master Clothing Educator – Junior: Kathryn Villa
Ohio 4-H Fashion Revue Award: Addison Swope
Rising Star: Kendall Burton
Ohio 4-H Consumer Clothing Award: Bekah Davenport
State Fair Fashion Board nominee: Skylar Carson
Best Overall Sewing: Kensey Parker.
In the Sewing Challenge Saturday night, first place beginner was Arabella Boris of the Whatever Club. First place intermediate was Lilly Pinkerton of the Blue Ribbon Kids. First place advanced was a tie between Skylar Carson and Addison Swope, both of the Sew Grate 4-H Club.