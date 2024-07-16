A fashionable time at the fair

L to R, Fair Queen Anna Davis, Bekah Davenport, Skylar Carson, Addison Swope, Kendall Burton, Kenzi Parker, Carolyn Koch, Kathryn Villa, Marli Pirman, Lilly Pinkerton and her “other” Olivia Miller, Kaydon Tolle, and Lamb and Fleece Ambassador Hayden Shumaker. Photo submitted by Courtney Parker

Fashion was the key word in the Clinton County Fair Clothing Revue in the Peterson Building as many 4-Hers walked the runway in their attire.

Awards were presented as follows:

In Sew Fun participants make an elastic waist skirt or shorts. With the award sponsored by the David Hackney Family, the winners are:

Sixth Place Londyn Harnish, Bacon N Bits,

Fifth Place Sophiya Spurgeon, Bacon N Bits,

Fourth Place Brooklyn Kemp, Ark N More;

Third place Emma Hasz, Sew Grate;

Second place Josie Buckley Honeycutt, the Udder Club;

and First place and state fair eligible Kendall Burton, Sew Grate.

In Sew for Others, awards sponsored by the Martinsville Lions Club:

Third place Marli Pirman, Jefferson Jets;

Second place Samantha Wilson, Jefferson Jets;

And First place and state fair eligible Lilly Pinkerton, Blue Ribbon Kids.

In Embellish, awards sponsored by Lynchburg Vet Clinic & Fayette Vet Hospital, first place and state fair eligible Marli Pirman, Jefferson Jets.

In Accessories for Teens, awards sponsored by American Equipment Service, first place and state fair eligible, Kaydon Tolle, Ark N More.

In Clothes for Middle School, awards sponsored by the FCS Committee:

Second place Alyssa Pitzer, Sew Grate;

First place and state fair eligible Kathryn Villa, Sew Grate.

In Look Great for Less, awards sponsored by Settlemyre Seed Co.:

First place and state fair eligible, Bekah Davenport, Animals Express.

In Dress Up Dress, awards sponsored by Ann Foxworthy,

First place and state fair eligible Skylar Carson, Sew Grate.

In Clothes for High School, awards sponsored by Rick’s Hometown TV and Appliance: First place and state fair eligible Carolyn Koch, Marion Hustlers.

In Creative Costumes, awards sponsored by Ann Foxworthy:

First place and state fair eligible is Addison Swope, Sew Grate.

In Outerwear for Anywhere, awards sponsored by the Klingensmith Family: Second Place Bekah Davenport, Animals Express.

First place and state fair eligible is Kensey Parker, Sew Grate.

Modeling Callbacks included:

Beginners: Kendall Burton, Londyn Harnish, Sophiya Spurgeon, and Samantha Wilson.

Intermediate: Lilly Pinkerton, Alyssa Pitzer.

Advanced: Marli Pirman, Addison Swope, Kensey Parker, and Skylar Carson.

Selected as winners were Beginner Kendall Burton, Intermediate Alyssa Pitzer, and Advanced Skylar Carson.

Selected for Outstanding in each of the Seven Clues, were:

Fit Kensey Parker, Sew Grate

Fashion Sophiya Spurgeon, Bacon N Bits

Construction Alyssa Pitzer, Sew Grate

Design Addison Swope, Sew Grate

Posture & Poise Skylar Carson, Sew Grate

Grooming Lilly Pinkerton, Blue Ribbon Kids.

Personal Qualities Bekah Davenport, Animals Express

Chosen for State Fair representation and awards:

Harbage Award: Kensey Parker

Master Clothing Educator – Senior: Skylar Carson

Master Clothing Educator – Junior: Kathryn Villa

Ohio 4-H Fashion Revue Award: Addison Swope

Rising Star: Kendall Burton

Ohio 4-H Consumer Clothing Award: Bekah Davenport

State Fair Fashion Board nominee: Skylar Carson

Best Overall Sewing: Kensey Parker.

In the Sewing Challenge Saturday night, first place beginner was Arabella Boris of the Whatever Club. First place intermediate was Lilly Pinkerton of the Blue Ribbon Kids. First place advanced was a tie between Skylar Carson and Addison Swope, both of the Sew Grate 4-H Club.