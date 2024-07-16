Historic Masonic Lodge to undergo sidewalk repairs

The historic Masonic Lodge in downtown Wilmington is set to undergo sidewalk repairs starting in August as part of the Wilmington DRIVE program’s efforts to revitalize the area. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos The historic Masonic Lodge in downtown Wilmington is set to undergo sidewalk repairs starting in August as part of the Wilmington DRIVE program’s efforts to revitalize the area. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos

WILMINGTON — The historic Masonic Lodge in downtown Wilmington is set to undergo sidewalk repairs starting in August.

During the Clinton County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, Alex Beres, executive director of the Port Authority and Wilmington Air Park, announced the construction timeline for the new sidewalk. The repairs are scheduled to begin sometime after the “Rock the Block” event and, while the entire project is expected to last about five weeks, the actual construction work will take approximately 10 days. The sixth edition of the much-anticipated “Rock the Block” is scheduled for July 26 and 27.

“The repairs will start after Rock the Block so we don’t have any disruptions to the city’s main entertainment event of the summer,” Beres stated. “There will be a pretty big hole to fill in the sidewalk where the glass blocks are now. DRIVE funding is covering the work, and the repairs should not impact traffic flow on East Main Street.”

Beres also added, “We continue to look at ways for redevelopment and options there.”

About the Masonic Lodge and DRIVE Program

The Masonic Temple, located at 28 W. Main St., was constructed between 1910 and 1913. It has housed various retail, office, and art studio spaces throughout its history. On Sept. 29, 2023, the Wilmington DRIVE (Downtown Revitalization Investment Vibrancy Effort) Program made its first strategic acquisition by purchasing the Masonic Lodge site. This move aims to enhance and accelerate Wilmington’s downtown revitalization and encourage creative mixed-use development.

According to a news release, acquiring the Masonic Lodge site allows for strategic planning and redevelopment. The Wilmington DRIVE program seeks to reduce financial barriers to investing in the community’s urban core while preserving significant real estate assets that contribute to downtown’s unique character. This mission aligns with Wilmington College’s goal to use the building to further economic and community development initiatives.

Goals and Funding of the DRIVE Program

The Wilmington DRIVE program is designed to stimulate private sector investment, create new jobs, and provide downtown housing opportunities. It also aims to increase market opportunities for existing and new retail, dining, entertainment, and service businesses in the community. The program’s initial funding was provided by the City of Wilmington, the Clinton County Board of Commissioners, and the Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington. The Clinton County Port Authority (CCPA) manages the program on behalf of these funding partners.

As Wilmington continues to prioritize the preservation and revitalization of its historic sites, the upcoming sidewalk repairs in front of the Masonic Lodge are a significant step toward enhancing the downtown area for residents and visitors alike.