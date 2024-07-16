Officer Black retires after 27 years of service

Officer Pat Black Wilm. Police Department Facebook Photo

The City of Wilmington recently recognized the retirement of patrol officer Pat Black, who has completed 27 years of dedicated service to the city. Officer Black’s long and distinguished career with the Wilmington Police Department has left an indelible mark on the community and his colleagues.

The Wilmington Police Department released a statement honoring Black’s service: “We would like to congratulate Patrol Officer Pat Black on his retirement! Officer Black served the City of Wilmington for 27 years. Within this time, Officer Black has held many roles in the agency, impacted thousands of lives, and backed his brothers and sisters in blue. Thanks, Officer Black, and good luck in your future endeavors!”

Throughout his career, Black has been a versatile and steadfast member of the force, according to officials, contributing in various capacities and playing a crucial role in numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing public safety. His commitment to duty and his support for his colleagues have been exemplary, making him a respected and admired figure in the department, officials said.

Officer Black expressed his gratitude and shared his future plans: “I would like to thank my wife and children for supporting me in this profession where it’s required to work a lot of weekends and holidays and sacrifice family time. I would thank all the officers that I have had the pleasure to work with and for. I feel grateful that I was able to serve the department as the SRO at Wilmington Schools and to be able to work with the staff and students. I plan to spend quality time with family and friends and play more golf.”

The Wilmington 3011 Fire Department also expressed its congratulations and best wishes. “The Local 3011 would like to extend a big congratulations to Officer Black on his retirement. He has been a great brother in blue to work alongside. Best wishes to you in your retirement,” their statement read.

As he embarks on the next chapter of his life, the community he served so diligently extends its gratitude and best wishes for his future endeavors.