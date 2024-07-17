7-under 28 wins senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Don Sicurella, Gene Breckel, Gary Bishop and Bill Ross had a 7-under par 28 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners eagled No. 11 and birdied Nos. 10, 12, 14, 15, 16.

The rest of the field:

31: Dave Miller, Jim Luck, Gerry Schultz, Jim Jones.

32: Jim Doak, Rocky Long, Keith Houseman, Jeff Watkins.

32: Mark Hess, Jack Carson, Carl Wright, Herb Johnson.

32: French Hatfield, John Philp, Cliff Doyle, Mike Shaw.

32: Gary DeFayette, Bruce Barrett, Rusty Smethwick, Bob Vanzant.