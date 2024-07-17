BRITISH OPEN ‘24: Top players to watch at Royal Troon BRITISH OPEN ‘24: Top players to watch at Royal Troon BRITISH OPEN ‘24: Top players to watch at Royal Troon

A capsule look at 10 players to watch at the 152nd British Open at Royal Troon, to be played July 18-21:

Scottie Scheffler

Age: 28.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 1.

Worldwide wins: 13.

Majors: Masters (2022, 2024).

2024 majors: Masters-Won, PGA Championship-T8, U.S. Open-T41.

British Open appearances: 3.

British Open memory: He was five shots back going into the final round at St. Andrews but had a pilonidal infection at the top of his rear end that made it tough to bend down. He shot 74 and tied for 21st.

Backspin: Scheffler has not played since winning the Travelers the week after the U.S. Open. This will be the second this time this year he has three weeks off going into a major. He tied for eighth at the PGA Championship, with a brief time in jail before the second round.

Collin Morikawa

Age: 27.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 6.

Worldwide wins: 7.

Majors: PGA Championship (2020), British Open (2021).

2024 majors: Masters-T3, PGA Championship-T4, U.S. Open-T14.

British Open appearances: 3.

British Open memory: Winning the Open at Royal St. George’s in 2021 for his second straight year with a major.

Backspin: He played in the final group at the Masters and PGA Championship and was among those occasionally in the mix at the U.S. Open. He won in his Open debut in 2021. But then he missed the cut each of the last two times at the British Open.

Bryson DeChambeau

Age: 30.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 9.

Worldwide wins: 12.

Majors: U.S. Open (2020, 2024).

2024 majors: Masters-T6, PGA Championship-2, U.S. Open-Won.

British Open appearances: 6.

British Open memory: His 67-66 weekend at St. Andrews in 2022 put him in a tie for eighth, his only top-10 finish in the British Open.

Backspin: He brings the best record in the majors this year into the final one. For all his power, keeping it out of gorse bushes and controlling his irons will be key for him at Royal Troon.

Xander Schauffele

Age: 30.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 3.

Worldwide wins: 9.

Majors: PGA Championship (2024).

2024 majors: Masters-8, PGA Championship-Won, U.S. Open-T7.

British Open appearances: 6.

British Open memory: Having a chance to win at Carnoustie in 2018 until a bogey on the 17th hole.

Backspin: Schauffele joins DeChambeau as the only players to finish in the top 10 at all three majors this year. He’s been that good everywhere. Going into The Open, he has seven top 10s in his last nine tournaments.

Rory McIlroy

Age: 35.

Country: Northern Ireland.

World ranking: 2.

Worldwide wins: 35.

Majors: U.S. Open (2011), British Open (2014), PGA Championship (2012, 2014).

2024 majors: Masters-T22, PGA Championship-T12, U.S. Open-2.

British Open appearances: 14.

British Open memory: Winning the claret jug at Royal Liverpool in 2014.

Backspin: This figures to be a big week for McIlroy. Along with trying to end 10 years without winning a major, all eyes will be on him to see how he responds from losing a late lead by missing short putts in the U.S. Open.

Brooks Koepka

Age: 34.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 48.

Worldwide wins: 16.

Majors: PGA Championship (2018, 2019, 2023), U.S. Open (2017, 2018).

2024 majors: Masters-T45, PGA Championship-T26, U.S. Open-T26.

British Open appearances: 9.

British Open memory: Pushing back against a rules official that he was not going to keep playing in wind so fierce that golf balls were oscillating at St. Andrews in 2015. Play was halted a short time later.

Backspin: The PGA champion from a year ago, Koepka has been ordinary in the majors this year. The only time he failed to crack the top 20 in any of the four majors was in 2022 when he was dealing with leg injuries.

Patrick Cantlay

Age: 32.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 8.

Worldwide wins: 8.

Majors: None.

2024 majors: Masters-T22, PGA Championship-T53, U.S. Open-T3.

British Open appearances: 5.

British Open memory: Posting scores of par or better in his first seven rounds of the British Open.

Backspin: Cantlay had been in the news for everything but his golf. He is coming up on two years since he last won, but he never seems too far off. He was one of three players who had a chance to win the U.S. Open over the last few holes. Until then, his major championship record had been suspect.

Jon Rahm

Age: 29.

Country: Spain.

World ranking: 10.

Worldwide wins: 20.

Majors: Masters (2023), U.S. Open (2021).

2024 majors: Masters-T45, PGA Championship-Cut, U.S. Open-DNP.

British Open appearances: 7.

British Open memory: Making birdie on the final hole at Royal Liverpool in 2023 to claim a share of second place.

Backspin: Rahm missed the cut in a major for the first time in five years at the PGA Championship. And then he suffered a foot infection that kept him from playing the U.S. Open. His decision to join LIV comes under more scrutiny when he doesn’t contend in the majors.

Tommy Fleetwood

Age: 33.

Country: England.

World ranking: 11.

Worldwide wins: 7.

Majors: None.

2024 majors: Masters-T3, PGA Championship-T26, U.S. Open-T16.

British Open appearances: 9.

British Open memory: Playing in the final group of the third round at Royal Liverpool before a loud and supportive home crowd in 2023.

Backspin: He is quietly putting together a consistent record without winning over the last few months. Fleetwood is among those who are considered the best without a major.

Tiger Woods

Age: 48.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 864.

Worldwide wins: 93.

Majors: Masters (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2018), PGA Championship (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007), U.S. Open (2000, 2002, 2008), British Open (2000, 2005, 2006).

2024 majors: Masters-60, PGA Championship-Cut, U.S. Open-Cut.

British Open appearances: 22.

British Open memory: Winning the career Grand Slam at age 24 with the first of three Open titles in 2000 at St. Andrews.

Backspin: This is the first time since 2019 that Woods plays all four majors in the same year. But he played only eight rounds in them this year. After making the cut at the Masters for the 24th straight year, he has not been around for the weekend at the other two majors.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf