CMH names Dozier new chief nursing officer

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital (CMH) has announced the appointment of Debra Dozier as its new chief nursing officer (CNO), effective immediately.

Dozier earned her BSN from Indiana Wesleyan and MSN from Chamberlain University and brings over 15 years of extensive nursing and leadership experience to the hospital, enhancing its commitment to providing exceptional patient care and advancing clinical excellence, according to a news release.

Dozier joins Clinton Memorial Hospital from the Mercy Health System, where she served as the director of clinical services at a 254-bed facility and then serving as the director of acute care at CMH in 2022. Throughout her career, Dozier has demonstrated a profound dedication to patient-centered care, staff development, and innovative healthcare solutions. Her leadership has been instrumental in improving patient outcomes, enhancing operational efficiency, and fostering a collaborative nursing environment, according to the release.

In her new role as CNO, she will oversee all nursing operations at Clinton Memorial Hospital. She will work closely with the executive team and nursing staff to continue developing high-quality care standards, implementing evidence-based practices, and supporting professional growth and development within the nursing department.

“We are thrilled to welcome Debra to her new role as CNO,” said Tom Daskalakis, CEO of Clinton Memorial Hospital. “Her extensive experience and visionary leadership will be invaluable as we strive to enhance patient care and support our nursing staff. Debra’s commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our purpose and values, and we look forward to the positive impact she will have on our organization.”

“I am honored to join Clinton Memorial Hospital and excited to collaborate with such a dedicated team of healthcare professionals,” said Dozier. “Together, we will continue to build on the hospital’s legacy of providing outstanding care to our community and supporting our nurses in their professional journeys.”

