Wayback Wednesday: 4-H Camp from the late 1920s

Clinton County History Center

Pictured here is a 4-H Camp from the late 1920s submitted years ago by Pauline Haines of Wilmington. At the time of submission, it written on the back of the photo the tall man at the left was Dan'l Boone but that can not be confirmed. The photo is believed to be from either 1928 or 1929.