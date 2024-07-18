Chamber to host ‘Canva 101’ Lunch & Learn training

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Canva 101” Lunch & Learn on Monday, July 29, led by its assistant director, Kaitlin Armstrong.

Armstrong holds a degree in communication arts with formal training in design and several years working in Canva, in both professional and volunteer capacities.

She will be teaching the basics of Canva, including familiarizing yourself with the software and how it works, both desktop and mobile versions, how to use different tools within Canva—such as elements, uploads, designs—how to format designs for digital and print, how to save in different formats, and differences in capabilities based on subscriptions. Armstrong will also briefly cover foundations of digital design, equipping you with the tools to start designing right after Lunch & Learn, according to a press release.

Lunch will be provided and begins at 11:30 a.m., with the educational presentation running from 12-1 p.m. The event will be held at the Wilmington Public Library, 268 N. South St., Wilmington. Fees are $10 per person for Chamber members, and $15 per person for non-members.

“If you’d like to follow along with our training, please bring a laptop and come ready to design,” the release states.

The event is open to the entire business community. Registration is required by Thursday, July 25. Contact 937-382-2737 or [email protected] to reserve your spot today.