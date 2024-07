Clinton Co. Jr. Fair dairy beef show results

The Clinton County Junior Fair dairy beef show results from Thursday, July 11 are as follows:

Class 1 Senior Showmanship

1st – Cory Kidd, 2nd – Katie Curry, 3rd – Isabelle Coates

Class 2 – Intermediate Showmanship

1st – Mason Cone, 2nd – Bentley Buckley

Class 3 – Junior Showmanship

1st – Ava Cone, 2nd – Cora Buckley

Class 4 – Beginner Showmanship

1st – Riley Forbes

BORN AND RAISED CLASS

1st – Isabelle Coates

Class 5 – Dairy Beef Feeder

1st – Ava Cone, 2nd – Riley Forbes, 3rd – Riley Forbes, 4th – Katie Curry, 5th – Cora Buckley

Class 6 – Dairy Beef Feeder

1st – Ava Cone, 2nd – Cory Kidd, 3rd – Isabelle Coates, 4th – Bentley Buckley

Class 7 – GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY BEEF FEEDER – AVA CONE

RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY BEEF FEEDER – AVA CONE

Class 8 – Dairy Steer

1st – Cora Buckley, 2nd – Cory Kidd, 3rd – Cory Kidd

Class 9 – Dairy Steer

1st – Mason Cone, 2nd – Mason Cone, 3rd – Isabelle Coates

Class 10 GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY STEER – MASON CONE

RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY STEER – MASON CONE

CHAMPION RATE OF GAIN – MASON CONE

SKILLATHON WINNERS

JUNIOR – CORA BUCKLEY

INTERMEDIATE – BENTLEY BUCKLEY

SENIOR – 1ST – CORY KIDD, 2ND – KATIE CURRY

DAIRY SHOWMANSHIP

SENIOR SHOWMANSIP

1ST – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Emmie Danku, 3rd – Lydia Siler, 4th – Ian Danku, 5th – Lucas Wilson, 6th – Ava Lanham

INTERMEDIATE SHOWMANSHIP

1ST – Bentley Buckley, 2nd – Ally Montague, 3rd – Hailey Drigotas

JUNIOR SHOWMANSHIP

1st – Cora Buckley, 2nd – Jack Buckley, 3rd – Clara Marsh, 4th – Arianna Stein

BEGINNER SHOWMANSHIP

1ST – Carson Bickel, 2nd – Josie Buckley Honeycutt

SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – TAYLOR BAKER

DAIRY BREEDS SHOW

AYRSHIRE

Senior Two Year Old

1st – Jack Buckley, 2nd – Emmie Danku

Senior Three Year Old

1st – Emmie Danku

Aged Cow

1st – Carson Bickel

SENIOR CHAMPION – CARSON BICKEL

SENIOR RESERVE CHAMPION – JACK BUCKLEY

Winter Heifer Calf

1st – Josie Buckley Honeycutt

Fall Heifer Calf

1st – Carson Bickel

Fall Yearling Heifer Calf

1st – Carson Bickel

JUNIOR CHAMPION – CARSON BICKEL

JUNIOR RESERVE CHAMPION – JOSIE BUCKLEY-HONEYCUT

GRAND CHAMPION AYRSHIRE – CARSON BICKEL

RESERVE CHAMPION AYRSHIRE – CARSON BICKEL

BROWN SWISS

Spring Heifer Calf

1st – Cora Buckley

Summer Yearling Heifer

1st – Jack Buckley

GRAND CHAMPION BROWN SWISS – CORA BUCKLEY

RESERVE CHAMPION BROWN SWISS – JACK BUCKLEY

GUERNSEY

Four Year Old

1st – Cora Buckley

SENIOR CHAMPION – CORA BUCKLEY

Winter Heifer Calf

1st – Cora Buckley

Fall Heifer Calf

1st – Cora Buckley

JUNIOR CHAMPION – CORA BUCKELY

GRAND CHAMPION & RESERVE CHAMPION – CORA BUCKLEY

Holstein

Junior Two Year Old 1st – Taylor Baker

Senior Two Year Old 1st – Emmie Danku

Junior Three Year Old 1st – Ian Danku

Four Year Old – 1st – Ian Danku

Aged Cow 1st – Carson Bickle

SENIOR CHAMPION – CARSON BICKLE

RESERVE SENIOR CHAMPION – IAN DANKU

Spring Heifer Calf

1st – Ariana Stein, 2nd – Emmie Danku

Winter Heifer Calf

1st – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Josie Buckley Honeycutt

Fall Heifer Calf

1st – Bentley Buckley

Summer Yearling Heifer

1st – Emmie Danku

Spring Yearling Heifer

1st – Carson Bickel

Fall Yearling Heifer

1st – Emmie Danku, 2nd – Ian Danku

JUNIOR CHAMPION – CARSON BICKEL

RESERVE JUNIOR CHAMION – EMMIE DANKU

Jersey

Senior Two Year Old – 1st Bently Buckley

Four Year Old – 1st – Bentley Buckley

SENIOR CHAMPION & RESERVE CHAMPION – BENTLEY BUCKLEY

Spring Heifer Calf – 1st – Clara Marsh

Summer Yearling Heifer

1st – Ally Montague, 2nd – Lydia Siler, 3rd – Hailey Drigotas, 4th – Lucas Wilson

Spring Yearling Heifer

1st – Lydia Siler, 2nd – Ava Lanham, 3rd – Ally Montague

Winter Yearling Heifer

1st – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Loren Kirby

JUNIOR CHAMPION – LYDIA SILER

RESERVE JUNIOR CHAMPION – CLARA MARSH

GRAND CHAMPION & RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION JERSEY – BENTLEY BUCKLEY

Milking Shorthorn 1st – Jack Buckley

GRAND CHAMPION MILKING SHORTHORN – JACK BUCKLEY

Red & White

Senior Two Year Old

1st – Emmie Danku

Three Year Old

1st – Ian Danku

Four Year Old

Cora Buckley

Aged Cow

1st – Carson Bickel

SENIOR CHAMPION – EMMIE DANKU

RESERVE SENIOR CHAMPION – CARSON BICKEL

Spring Heifer Calf

1st – Clara Marsh

Fall Heifer Calf

1st – Ian Danku

Spring Yearling Heifer

1st – Carson Bickel

Winter Yearling Heifer

1st – Ian Danku, 2nd – Taylor Baker

Fall Yearling Heifer

1st – Emmie Danku

JUNIOR CHAMPION – IAN DANKU

RESERVE JUNIOR CHAMPION – CARSON BICKEL

GRAND CHAMPION RED & WHITE – EMMIE DANKU

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION RED & WHITE – CARSON BICKEL

GRAND SUPREME SENIOR CHAMPION COW – CARSON BICKEL

RESERVE SUPREME SENIOR CHAMPION COUW – EMMIE DANKU

GRAND SUPREME JUNIOR CHAMPION HEIFER – CARSON BICKEL

RESERVE SUPREME JUNIOR CHAMPION HEIFER – CARSON BICKEL