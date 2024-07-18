Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

ECHS Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative to hold rummage sale

The East Clinton High School Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative will be holding a summer rummage sale July 20-21. Proceeds will go towards class project for the EC LCYC class. The students are looking for individuals to set up. For more information or to sign up as a seller, please contact Steve Wages [email protected]

Clinton-Massie Class of ‘84 to hold 40th reunion

The Clinton-Massie High School Class of 1984 will be holding its 40th class reunion this summer. Classmates and their families are invited to attend the reunion that will be held on Saturday, July 20 from 6-10 p.m. at Roosters in Wilmington. Roosters is located at 1045 East Side Drive, Wilmington. Get there when you can, stay as long as you can!

WHS Class of 1959 plans 65th reunion

The Wilmington High School Class of 1959 is planning a 65th reunion on July 25. A luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Kava Haus, located at 187 E. Locust St. (formerly Marsh Funeral Home). For further information, contact Nancy Vandervort Kelly at 937-486-4551.

Port William ice cream social to be held

The Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District will hold its Annual Ice Cream Social on Sunday, July 28 at the firehouse, located at 7211 N. State Route 134, Wilmington, from 1 to 4 p.m. Ice cream and cookies will be served.

Scoreboard Speaks: WC Night to be held

Scoreboard Speaks: Wilmington College Night is set for July 30 at 7 p.m. at the McCoy Room on Wilmington College’s campus.

Scoreboard Speaks: Football Night to be held

Scoreboard Speaks: Football Night is set for Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at the McCoy Room on Wilmington College’s campus.