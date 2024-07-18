Cowan Lake American Lotus Celebration set for Aug. 3

The American Lotus Celebration Cowan Lake State Park will be held on Aug. 3. Submitted photo

The American Lotus Celebration at Cowan Lake State Park will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will be located on the southeast end of the lake, accessible from Yankee or Beechwood roads off of OH 350. Visitors can enjoy free educational, naturalist-guided pontoon boat rides into the lotus colonies.

Additionally, there will be 10 food trucks and 16 craft and business vendors at the event to cater to your hunger and shopping needs. New this year, entertainment will be provided by Jeff Bowman and Jeremy Francis. Kids can participate in free activities, including a lotus art activity. Park naturalists will also have a display table showcasing the various stages of growth of the American Lotus.

Bob Heyob from Horsefeathers Farm will be presenting an albino joey (baby wallaby) along with a fossil display, where children can choose a fossil to take home.

For more information, please visit the Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/friendscaringforcowanlake