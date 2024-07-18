Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

WCS Board of Education to hold meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, July 22 at 7:15 a.m. The meeting will be held in the board room at the WCS District Office located at 341 Nelson Ave., Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Community Action to hold board meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on July 22 at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

Wilmington Public Library BOT to meet

The Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees will meet in regular session on Wednesday, July 24 at 7 p.m. in the Library Board room.

County budget commission to hold special session

The Clinton County Budget Commission will meet in special session on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 303, Wilmington. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss 2025 County Budget Planning. The Clinton County Budget Commission will relocate and meet in special session with the Clinton County Commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 10:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 208, Wilmington. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss 2025 County Revenue Project.

Board of DD changes meeting locations

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities approved a change in meeting location for its regular meetings scheduled on Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. The new meeting location will be 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. All meetings will continue to be held at 12 p.m.