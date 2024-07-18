South Street Suites announces grand opening of new building

South Street Suites is excited to announce the grand opening of its new building featuring suites for small local businesses. An open house celebration will take place on Saturday, July 27 from 2-5 p.m. at 36 ½ N. South St., downtown Wilmington.

A ribbon cutting ceremony, held in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 3 p.m.

The community is welcomed to come tour the new facility, meet the building and individual business owners, and learn more about all of the products and services offered, according to a press release. The open house will also feature experiences for the whole family — raffle baskets, a photobooth, chair massages, DIY screen apparel, and refreshments.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of this new space, which will serve as a hub for small businesses in our area,” said the owners of South Street Suites. “This development is designed to provide small businesses with modern, affordable office space, while fostering growth and collaboration within our local community. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this special occasion.”

South Street Suites is currently occupied by a variety of all female-owned small businesses, including: Bright Side Threads, Chapter and Verse Creative Studio, Kirk House Massage, Rowe Casa Organics, and The Studio on South.

For more information on South Street Suites and remaining available suites, contact (937) 728-0447 or follow them on Facebook @ South Street Suites.