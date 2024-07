Wilmington College-Community Summer Theatre’s production of “Into the Woods” opens tonight and runs through Sunday. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at WC’s Heiland Theatre. Pictured from the left are the Mysterious Old Man (Timothy Larrick), the Baker (Tadeo Palafox), the Baker’s Wife (Bekah Wall), the puppeteer (Alex Rinehart) and Jack (Sterling Goodwin). Tickets are available at wc.booktix.com.

Submitted photo