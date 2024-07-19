Bringing comfort to local children

A child and parent receive a “Snuggle Buddy,” a handmade gift from the Clinton County Quilters Guild after health screenings at the Clinton County WIC department. The “Snuggle Buddies,” which include small sleeping bags and stuffed animals, provide comfort to children undergoing essential health screenings. WIC’s Facebook Page

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Quilters Guild has been spreading joy and comfort to children in need for years, and their latest “Snuggle Buddy” initiative has brought smiles to the faces of young ones at the WIC (Women, Infants, Children) department.

According to Renee Quallen, director of Clinton County WIC, the guild’s handmade toys have been a welcome addition to the office’s annual nutrition assessment process. The WIC department, which provides vital nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and health screenings to families with young children, has been working with the quilters to bring comfort and joy to the children who participate in the program.

As part of their Snuggle Buddies initiative, the quilters create small sleeping bags filled with a doll or stuffed animal, which are then donated to the WIC department. The toys are given to children who participate in their annual nutrition assessment, which includes screenings for iron deficiency anemia at 1 year of age.

“Snuggle Buddy donations from the Clinton County Quilters Guild made to Clinton County Health District’s WIC office brought smiles to the faces of young children as they participated their annual WIC nutrition assessment,” said Quallen.

Jackie McLarty with the Clinton County Quilters Guild said, “The guild hopes the children who receive these buddies find comfort from them during whatever difficulty they face.”

The Clinton Quilters Guild has been making waves in the community with its handmade quilts for many years. They donate quilts to families whose homes are burned down and to the local homeless shelter. Members also make and donate adult bibs/aprons and walker bags to area nursing homes and senior care facilities. Additionally, they make Hero Quilts for local veterans.

For more information about the Clinton Quilters Guild or WIC services, visit their respective Facebook pages at “Clinton County Quilters” or Clinton County WIC’s page. Those interested can also attend the Clinton Quilters Guild’s monthly meeting on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at The Assembly of God Church, 609 W. Locust St., Wilmington.

To learn more about WIC services and nutrition, call the WIC office at 937-382-2862 Ext. 4120 to find out if you are eligible.