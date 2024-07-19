Reese DeBold’s grand champion market hog sold for $2,745 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin Jessee Stewart’s reserve champion market hog sold for $5,515 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Carson Bickel’s grand supreme senior champion cow sold for $2,875 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Emmie Danku’s reserve supreme senior champion cow sold for $750 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Carson Bickel’s grand supreme junior champion heifer sold for $2,450 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Carson Bickel’s reserve supreme junior champion heifer sold for $2,375 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Gracie Goodwin’s grand champion fryer rabbit sold for $1,160 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Ansley Doyle’s reserve champion fryer rabbit sold for $1,750 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Logan Fugate’s grand champion market turkey sold for $1,545 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Ava Hester’s reserve champion market turkey sold for $655 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Mallory Thomason’s grand champion meat pen of chickens sold for $550 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Bryson Schutte’s reserve champion meat pen of chickens sold for $835 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Warren Murphy’s grand champion roaster chicken sold for $820 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Mallory Thomason’s reserve champion market roaster chicken sold for $950 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Kiley Murphy’s grand champion fryer chicken sold for $3,035 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Ava Hester’s reserve champion fryer chicken sold for $1,005 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Carson Barton’s grand champion market steer sold for $2,450 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Emily Goodwin’s reserve champion market steer sold for $1,610 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Hayden Shumaker’s grand champion feeder calf sold for $1,450 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Sydney Schneder’s reserve champion feeder calf sold for $3,050 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Liz Schiff’s grand champion market lamb sold for $2,015 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Hayden Shumaker’s reserve champion market lamb sold for $1,125 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Reese DeBold’s grand champion market goat sold for $2,710 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. Jaden Snyder’s reserve grand champion market goat sold for $2,255 at the Saturday, July 13 Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions.

