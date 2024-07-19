Rucker FCSO Deputy Tylan Martin encountered the stolen Toyota Tundra on State Route 729 near Milledgeville, and upon attempting to make a traffic stop, the suspect reportedly fled north of SR 729. Martin pursued the vehicle across State Route 435 onto Bluegrass Parkway where the suspect vehicle and Martin’s cruiser collided near the roundabout leading into the LGES-Honda battery plant construction area. Photos courtesy of FCSO FCSO: Clinton Co. man in custody after stealing vehicle with juvenile inside FCSO: Clinton Co. man in custody after stealing vehicle with juvenile inside

FAYETTE COUNTY — A Clinton County man is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a 15-year-old girl asleep inside at the time from a State Route 435/Interstate 71 interchange truck stop.

On Saturday, July 13 at 12:52 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man reporting that his gray 2023 Toyota Tundra was stolen while parked at the TravelCenters of America. According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, the caller reported that his child was asleep inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

As the FCSO communications center dispatched deputies to the area and alerted surrounding agencies, a second 911 open line call was received from the girl inside the vehicle. The communications center heard the juvenile asking the suspect to let her go, Stanforth said.

While the call was being monitored, deputies continued attempting to locate the vehicle based upon landmarks provided by the girl. At approximately 1 p.m., the girl reported to the communications center that the suspect stopped the vehicle, allowing her to exit, but she was unaware of the location.

A short time later, off-duty FCSO Lt. Matt Weidman located the juvenile in the 4000 block of Palmer Road and alerted the communications center that she was safe, Stanforth said. She was unharmed in the incident and later reunited with her parents.

It was reported that the stolen vehicle continued north of Palmer Road toward the Village of Milledgeville.

Deputy Tylan Martin encountered the stolen Toyota Tundra on State Route 729 near Milledgeville, and upon attempting to make a traffic stop, the suspect reportedly fled north of SR 729. Martin pursued the vehicle across State Route 435 onto Bluegrass Parkway where the suspect vehicle and Martin’s cruiser collided near the roundabout leading into the LGES-Honda battery plant construction area.

The suspect — identified as Anthony B. Rucker, 36, of Cuba, Ohio — was taken into custody without further incident, Stanforth said.

Rucker and Martin both sustained minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center where they were treated and released. Rucker was transported to the Fayette County Jail, where he was incarcerated and charged with felonious assault (first-degree felony), possession of drugs (fourth-degree felony), theft of a motor vehicle (fourth-degree felony), fleeing and eluding (third-degree felony), and kidnapping (second-degree felony).

Additionally, Rucker has active warrants for his arrest pending in Highland and Clermont counties.

Rucker appeared in Washington Court House Municipal Court on Tuesday, July 16 for his initial appearance and was ordered to be held without bond, pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the investigation of the traffic collision between the stolen vehicle and sheriff’s cruiser.

The case will be forwarded to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of any additional charges, Stanforth said.