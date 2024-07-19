OSU Extension offers pesticide container, chemical disposal opportunities

OSU Extension is once again offering a pesticide container recycling date as well as the ODA clean sweep program. This is an opportunity for farmers to get rid of old pesticide containers and old chemicals. Both of these services will be free of charge.

What can be recycled?

– Agriculture pesticide containers, jugs, gallons, drums (up to 55 gallons, and mini bulks (if cut into strips) will be accepted

– All containers must be triple rinsed

– Remove caps from jugs and lids from drums

– Remove loose leaf labels

– Must be dry

– Mini bulks must be cut into 2×2 foot sections with no lid, no valve, and no screws

*This will be enforced.

Chemical disposal

Only farm chemicals will be accepted. No paint, antifreeze, solvents, and household or non-farm pesticides will be accepted.

Both the container recycling collection and the chemical disposal will be held on the same date and location but with staggered times.

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20

Time for container recycling: 8–11 a.m.

Time for chemical disposal: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: Nutrien Ag Solutions (old Melvin location) 6704 E US Highway 22, Wilmington, OH 45177.

For more information contact:

Ken Ford, Fayette County Extension – 740-335-1150 or Brooks Warner, Clinton County-Extension 937-382-0901