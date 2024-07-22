Campbell speaks to Rotary Club about Head Start

Brian Smith, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Dorothy Campbell, director of Clinton County Head Start. Submitted photo

Dorothy Campbell, director of Clinton County Head Start, recently spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club about Head Start. Campbell said that Head Start serves 85 children from ages 3 to 5. The program provides services in the areas of education, nutrition, health, mental health, transportation, and social services.

The children are in class seven hours a day; being offered the opportunity to gain all the skills necessary to succeed. The dedicated teachers provide the children with these opportunities.

The center-based program runs four days a week for 32 weeks per year. The entire program follows federal, Ohio Department of Education, and the regulations and guidelines set forth by Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

Campbell is excited about the Head Start Hero Program. The program encourages adults to mingle with students on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis. The program gives children one-on-one encouragement and attention from a caring and engaged adult.