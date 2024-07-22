Dinner in the Fields has become a beloved tradition in Clinton County, offering a unique opportunity to enjoy an authentic farm-to-table dining experience amidst the picturesque scenery of a local farm. The 15th-annual dinner is set for Aug. 10. Photos courtesy of Sarah Mullins CCLI announces 15th-annual Dinner in the Fields CCLI announces 15th-annual Dinner in the Fields

NEW VIENNA — The Clinton County Leadership Institute (CCLI) is delighted to announce the 15th-annual Dinner in the Fields, to be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 at New Horizon Farm/Happy Cows Creamery, located at 1103 Hodson Road, New Vienna.

Dinner in the Fields has become a beloved tradition in Clinton County, offering a unique opportunity to enjoy an authentic farm-to-table dining experience amidst the picturesque scenery of a local farm. This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable evening of community, connection, and culinary delight.

Event Highlights:

Social Hour: The evening will commence with a social hour at 4 p.m., when guests can mingle and enjoy the beautiful farm surroundings.

Dinner: At 5 p.m., a dinner featuring farm-fresh, locally sourced ingredients will be served. The menu is crafted to highlight the best of the community’s local produce and farming practices — smoked chicken and pork, sweet corn, honey-glazed carrots, green beans and potatoes, homemade applesauce, and more.

Pie Auction: Following dinner, attendees can participate in a fun and lively dessert auction, featuring delicious homemade goods donated by community members.

Happy Cows Creamery Anniversary Celebration: The anniversary of Happy Cows Creamery will be celebrated during this event. Guests can look forward to special giveaways and the exciting launch of a new milk flavor, exclusively revealed that night.

Early bird tickets are priced at $40 and are available for purchase until Aug. 3 at the CCLI office, the downtown Wilmington Peoples Bank location, and online at the Leadership Clinton website. As tickets are limited, early purchase is encouraged to ensure attendance.

The Dinner in the Fields event serves as CCLI’s annual fundraiser, supporting its mission to develop, inspire, and connect current and future leaders of Clinton County. Over the years, CCLI has graduated more than 800 adults and countless youth who have gone on to make significant contributions to the community.

“We are thrilled to host our 15th-annual Dinner in the Fields,” said Raegan Eltzroth, Adult Program Coordinator at CCLI. “This event not only supports our leadership programs but also celebrates the rich agricultural heritage of Clinton County. It’s a night of great food, wonderful company, and meaningful connections.”

Community members and businesses are invited to support the event through sponsorships, donations, or volunteering. For more information on how to get involved, please visit Leadership Clinton or contact the CCLI office at 937-382-7120.

“Join us for an evening of rustic elegance and community spirit at the 15th-annual Dinner in the Fields,” Eltzroth said. “Together, we can continue to make a positive impact on Clinton County.”