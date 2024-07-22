Descendants from 11 states converged upon Clinton County to commemorate the 325th anniversary of George Haworth’s pioneering journey to America. Submitted photos History Center hosts the Haworth family reunion History Center hosts the Haworth family reunion

The Clinton County History Center was honored to host the Haworth family reunion, a gathering steeped in history and heritage, on June 28.

Descendants from 11 states converged upon Clinton County to commemorate the 325th anniversary of George Haworth’s pioneering journey to America. Nearly 70 members of the group stayed at the Roberts Centre Holiday Inn and used the ballroom for their evening presentation, which was conducted by History Center genealogy volunteer Beth Mitchell.

The reunion, organized annually at significant East Coast locations, discovered Clinton County through the diligent research efforts of one of its members last year. Intrigued by the ancestral ties to the region, the group chartered a tour bus to explore their roots firsthand. They were warmly welcomed by volunteers and staff at the History Center, where the group immersed themselves in genealogical archives and historical artifacts from the museum that related directly to the Haworth Family.

“We were delighted to open our doors to the Haworth family and showcase Clinton County’s rich historical tapestry,” said Shelby Boatman, director of the Clinton County History Center. “Their visit not only underscores the importance of preserving our heritage but also highlights the power of community and shared ancestry.”

Throughout their visit, attendees enjoyed tours of the county museum, gaining insights into local history that deepened their understanding of their family origins in America.

For more information about the Clinton County History Center and upcoming events, visit ClintonCountyHistory.org.