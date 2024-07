Elizabeth Huber | News Journal photo Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS Kids & Company week-long drama camps at WHS

Kids & Company held two drama camps last week at Wilmington High School. The Rising Star camp was in the mornings and the Teen Drama Camp was held in the afternoon. Through voice and movement activities, puppet design, acting and audition workshops, technical and musical theater sessions, the kids grew in their understanding of stage life while also growing in their confidence as performers.