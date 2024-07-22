Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Wilmington Public Library BOT to meet

The Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees will meet in regular session on Wednesday, July 24 at 7 p.m. in the Library Board room.

County budget commission to hold special session

The Clinton County Budget Commission will meet in special session on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 303, Wilmington. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss 2025 County Budget Planning. The Clinton County Budget Commission will relocate and meet in special session with the Clinton County Commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 10:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 208, Wilmington. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss 2025 County Revenue Project.

Board of DD finance committee to hold meeting

The finance committee of the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the board’s offices, 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. The purpose of the meeting is to review the proposed 2025 budget, long-term projections, and all fund balances.

Board of DD changes meeting locations

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities approved a change in meeting location for its regular meetings scheduled on Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. The new meeting location will be 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. All meetings will continue to be held at 12 p.m.