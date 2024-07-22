Snow Hill Road to close for bridge replacement

Beginning Monday, July 29, weather permitting, Snow Hill Road will be closed for a bridge replacement, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between State Route 729 S in Wayne Township, Clinton County and Greenfield-Sabina Road in Fayette County. The last address accessible from the southwest (State Route 729 S) is 100 Snow Hill Road and the last address accessible from the northeast (Sabina-Greenfield Road) is 245 Snow Hill Road.

The project is anticipated to take four weeks, weather permitting.