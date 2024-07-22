Representatives from the Springboro Area Historical Society recently visited the Clinton County History Center. Submitted photos Springboro Area Historical Society visits Clinton County History Center Springboro Area Historical Society visits Clinton County History Center

The Clinton County History Center recently welcomed the Springboro Area Historical Society for an enriching visit to Rombach Place, Clinton County’s museum and genealogy library.

The Springboro Area Historical Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the history of Springboro, Ohio, selects a fellow historic site or museum each summer to visit in order to enhance their understanding of exhibits, programs, storage, preservation, and more.

This year, 12 board members and volunteers from the Springboro Area Historical Society embarked on a tour of the History Center. Executive director of the Clinton County History Center, Shelby Boatman, kicked off the visit with an introductory presentation, offering insights into the Center’s mission and activities. The engaging session provided an excellent platform for discussing community outreach, fundraising, and exhibit development.

The visit culminated in lunch at the historic General Denver Hotel. The group had the opportunity to explore the hotel’s history and its close connection to General James W. Denver, learning about the establishment’s vibrant nearly 100-year history.

“We were thrilled to host the Springboro Area Historical Society and share our passion for preserving local history with a fellow museum,” said Boatman. “Such visits foster collaboration and inspire new ideas for preserving and presenting history in our communities.”

The Clinton County History Center remains committed to its mission of preserving and promoting the rich history of Clinton County through educational programs, exhibits, and community engagement. For more information about the Center and its upcoming events, please visit ClintonCountyHistory.org or contact 937-382-4684.