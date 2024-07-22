Title Dept., BMV experiencing disruptions due to global tech outage

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Title Department and Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) are currently experiencing disruptions due to a recent global tech outage affecting Microsoft users.

The outage, which occurred on Friday, impacted state systems, and while those systems have since been restored, all individual office computers require a reboot.

Cynthia Bailey, clerk of courts, explained, “The states were able to get their systems back up, but all the computers in the individual offices needed to be rebooted.” She noted that some offices have already managed to get back online, and she remains hopeful that Clinton County will follow suit by tomorrow.

Efforts to resolve the issue are underway, with IT personnel deployed across all 88 counties to reboot local systems. Bailey mentioned that someone will be staying in the office until 7 p.m. tonight in anticipation of IT’s arrival.

“I would suggest for anyone coming in to call beforehand to make sure we are open. We do have signs out front, but call to check,” she advised.

The phone number for the Title Department is 937-382-0375 and the number for the BMV is 937-382-2864.

While an exact timeframe for the restoration of services remains uncertain, Bailey is optimistic that operations will resume at some point tomorrow.

For now, customers are encouraged to call ahead before visiting the offices to ensure they are open and operational.