57 tops field in 3rd Health Alliance of Clinton County Golf Classic

The Adient team of Donnie Ary, Zach Smith, Kevin Curren and Cameron Spangler won a scorecard playoff and finished first in the the 3rd annual Health Alliance of Clinton County Golf Classic June 21 at Snow Hill Country Club.

The winners posted a score of 57 in the 18 scramble event.

The team of Chris Summers, Chip Phillips, Bub Griffith and Andy Stern finished as the runnersup. The third place team consisted of Trevor Adkins, Evan Adkins, Ed Adkins and Ron Graham. They had a score of 58.

Golfers had an opportunity to win a Chevrolet Trailblazer from Bush Auto Place for a hole-in-one and an ATV for a hole-in-one from Clinton County Motorsports. Numerous other contests for a hole-in-one were on designated holes sponsored by Bush Auto Place.

Golfers had a breakfast of homemade pastries donated by the Health Alliance members and Snow Hill provided a lunch buffet.

Winners of the Health Alliance contests that tested the golfers skills challenge were won by:

Longest Putt: Mike Shook

Longest Drive Men: Kyle Rudduck

Longest Drive Women: Michelle Umstead

Closest to the Pin: Brian Prater

Seventeen people won raffle baskets. The door prize was a stainless steel Charbroil gas grill from Lowe’s and was won by Mike Shook.

Tournament sponsors were Bush Auto Place, Clinton County Motorsports, Mark Daley, Chris Summers, VersaMedical, Lowe’s, Merchants Bank, Clinton Memorial Hospital, LongRX Pharmacy, RoofX, Wilmington Iron & Metal, Sabin Wholesale Distributors and Clinton County Foundation.

Cart and hole signs were sponsored by Anytime Car Wash, Anytime Laundry, Peelle, McCoy, Wilkin & Moyer Law Office, Heather’s Hope, VFW Auxiliary 6710, Havey Insurance, Presbyterian Women, Clinton Electrical, JSL Home Improvement, American Legion 49 Auxiliary, Pittser Family Eye Care, Wilmington Lions Club, judge Chad Carey, Deer Brook Apartments, Clinton County Republicans, Blanchester First National Bank, Lebanon Citizens National Bank, Walmart, General Power Services, Adam Longstreth Landscaping, Fiesta Veracruz, Nate Thiery Contracting, Sabin Wholesale Distributors, Rome Jewelers, Liberty Savings Bank, Lowe’s, Dairy Queen, Wilmington Savings Bank, Matrka Renovation & Building, Hale Manufacturing, Superior Flooring, Pro-Install, Marsha Bennett, Ellis Fence, Members of the Cancer Patient Assistance Program Committee, Pat and Steve King, State Farm Insurance, Clinton County Foundation, Bickle Insurance, Todd Griffith Construction, ServiceMaster and Drigotas Painting.

Donations were made by Hampton Inn, Snow Hill Country Club, Jasper Hills, Dairy Queen, Murphy Theatre, Lowe’s, Sabin Wholesale Distributors, Busam Ford Lincoln, Diane Hibbett, Bill and Carol Peelle, Glenn and Lorie MacDonald, Tim Rudduck and Aron Mason.

“We would like to thank all of our golfers who participated in our fundraising event for financially assisting the health care needs for those in Clinton County,” according to a press release from HACC.

Co-Chairpersons of the golf event were Ann Johnson and Connie Mason. Golf committee members were Betty Lou Germann, Bobbi Jo Schlaegel, Cindy Petrich, Debra Hale, Dorothy Henry, Frances Sharp, Gretchen James, Jane Vandervort, Jennifer Hollon, Jo Miller, Judi Shidaker, Kathy Havey, Kay Fisher, Mary Camp, Nancy Bernard, Pat Richardson, Patti Cook, Patti Settlemyre, Regina Carey, Ruth Ann Faris, Sharon Johnson and Tracy Stewart. Volunteers on various contests on the course were Lou Ann Blumberg, Marianne Price and Gabe Stewart.

Kyle Miller and Hunter Toller, along with Show Hill Country Club, hosted the event.

The Health Alliance past recipients were the Cancer Patient Assistance Program, Heather’s Hope for Diabetes, Cardiology Program and the HACC Medical Scholarship Fund.

The Health Alliance of Clinton County is a partner with the Clinton County Foundation, an independent non-profit organization.