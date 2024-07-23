Clinton County Chaos completes first fast-pitch season

The Clinton County Chaos 12-under softball team, from left to right, front row, Ashlyn Fields, Charlee Hicks, Phaelin Earich, Sophie Shaffer; back row, Mia Groves, Emma Showen, Avery Pfister, Riley Blevins, Addison Moore, Madi Dorsch. Team member Katie Weber was not present for the photo. Kristina DeLong | Submitted Photos The Clinton County Chaos 10-under softball team, from left to right, front row, Amelia Hemmerle, Della Smith, Madison Scarberry, Vivienne Snelling, Chesney Wright-Leathley, Kara Groves; back row, Rowan Wooddell, Audra Day, Brooklynn Richardson, Kaileigha DeLong, Nevaeh Lewis, Bryleigh Sweetman. Team member Kynzlee Gerard was not present for the photo. Kristina DeLong | Submitted Photos

The Clinton County Chaos Fastpitch Club completed its 2023-2024 season. The new organization hosted a 10U and 12U team throughout its inaugural year.

Clinton County Chaos is a new opportunity for local female athletes interested in growing their level of play in the sport of fastpitch softball. Based out of Clarksville, the goal of the organization is to bring together like-minded athletes to commit to play competitive ball at an appropriate level thanks to the support and preparation provided by our experienced coaching staff, led by head coach, Jerry Renner, according to a press release.

“We are committed to providing a positive, productive environment to build the confidence of our players through skill development,” the release stated.

Clinton County Chaos began its inaugural season in fall 2023 with tryouts to field a 12U team. The team of 11 athletes were well-prepared and competed in an area B/C level league, finishing the season with an 8-5 record, the release stated. The excitement of the fall season led into winter workouts including indoor practices, hitting clinics with an area instructor, and pitching and catching for continued skill development. The same 12U team competed throughout the spring and early summer in area leagues and B/C level tournaments, finishing 18-15-2.

In spring 2024, Clinton County Chaos opened the opportunity for 10U athletes to come together through open registration. A total of 13 girls began working to build the basic fundamentals and skills through indoor instruction and practice in March and April. The 10U team of girls faced a lot of tough competition and didn’t see a lot of wins on the field, ending the season 2-14, but each player saw a lot of personal growth and development in their individual skills and knowledge of the game.

Clinton County Chaos Fastpitch Club was sponsored by Groves Tire & Service, Superior Flooring, Buffalo Wild Wings, LeaAnn Taylor-Coldwell Banker Heritage, and Greater Tomorrow Health for the 2023-2024 season. The support from sponsors provided the equipment and opportunities to promote a positive, productive experience for all players. The release stated many parents played a big part in helping to provide extra hands for practice, games, field maintenance, and more to make the first year such a success.

Looking ahead, Clinton County Chaos is preparing for two new teams for the 2024-2025 season. Forty-five area girls have tried out for 24 roster spots. Teams will begin play in area leagues and tournaments August through October. The overall goal for Clinton County Chaos is to offer ample opportunities for area athletes to learn and grow in the game, the release continued.

“We are preparing to be able to offer more developmental teams alongside our select-level teams, as well as instructional camps in 2025 to meet the need for better instruction and development,” according to the release. The organization has a Facebook page.