Ready to rock this weekend? The highly anticipated Rock the Block kicks off this weekend on downtown Wilmington’s Sugartree Street. Some photos from last year’s Rock the Block event to see what’s in store. News Journal file photos The highly anticipated Rock the Block kicks off this weekend on downtown Wilmington’s Sugartree Street. Some photos from last year’s Rock the Block event to see what’s in store. News Journal file photos

WILMINGTON — Get ready to rock as the highly-anticipated “Rock the Block” kicks off this weekend on downtown Wilmington’s Sugartree Street. The festivities begin Thursday, July 25, at 6 p.m. with a pre-party hosted by Wilmington Escape and presented by the Farm to Bottle Foundation. This event will set the stage for an exciting weekend filled with music, fun, and community spirit.

Thursday events:

– 6 p.m.: Pre-party hosted by Wilmington Escape.

– 7 p.m.: South of 69 will perform on the Escape’s stage with their acoustic show and lively personalities. The band includes Levi, Micah, and Jeff Harlan, who have collaborated with artists such as Toby Keith, Tracy Lawrence, Hank Williams Jr., Dan and Shay, Miranda Lambert, and more.

A special highlight will be an appearance by “Shaggy,” the host of “Big Hair Wednesday” on 102.7 WEBN, Cincinnati’s rock station. Shaggy will be there for ticket giveaways, t-shirt giveaways, and more. “Goat,” the weekend’s emcee from Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, will host the event.

Friday events:

– 6 p.m.: Klassic DJ Service will spin tunes to get the crowd warmed up.

– 7 p.m.: Inside the Murphy Theatre, there will be a ticketed performance by Lynch Mob.

– 7:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies on Sugartree Street, marking the official start of Rock the Block weekend.

– 8 p.m.: Best of Times Band (a Styx tribute) will perform on the Elks stage.

– 10 p.m.: Sunset Blvd will bring 80s rock to the Eagles stage.

Saturday events:

– 7 p.m.: Hinder will play a ticketed show inside the Murphy Theatre.

– 8 p.m.: Escape, a Journey tribute band, will take the Elks stage.

– 10 p.m.: Nelson, a national act tribute, will rock the Eagles stage.

-11 p.m.: The after-party at the Escape will feature AR 6, performing 80s and 90s rock.

According to the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau, attendees can enjoy cold drinks and delicious food. All concerts are free, except for the shows at the Murphy Theatre.

As a special thank you, free swag bags will be given to all teachers attending the event (school ID required).

Don’t miss out on this weekend of music and fun. Whether you’re a fan of classic rock, 80s hits, or just looking for a great time, Rock the Block has something for everyone.