WC earns ‘gold standard’ accreditation

WILMINGTON — The Higher Learning Commission confirmed on July 19 what its site visit team told Wilmington College officials upon leaving campus this spring — that the College has received a gold standard comprehensive review. This means WC has met the full requirements for accreditation through the 2033-34 academic year.

This national endorsement of the College’s programs carries major positive implications in affirming that the College offers quality academic programs and delivers on its promises, according to a news release. Accreditation also allows the institution to continue issuing federal financial aid in support of its students.

WC President Corey Cockerill was thrilled when she learned of the HLC Institutional Actions Committee’s final action, which granted full accreditation, during Friday’s Wilmington College Board of Trustees meeting.

“This positive outcome reinforces our commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in all that we do. I am confident that we are on a strong path forward,” she said. “The HLC review team was highly impressed with the dedication and hard work exhibited by our faculty, staff and students. They commended our commitment to academic excellence, dedication to assessment, a supportive and collaborative environment and prospects for the future through strategic planning.”

Seeking continuing accreditation is an exhaustive process involving the work of scores of personnel from across the institution. The College submitted a voluminous self-study prior to the HLC site visit team’s several days on campus in April. The site visit team reviewed and validated the report, which featured an assessment of student learning, strategic planning and budgeting.

She shared that the five-member site visit team called it a “refreshing visit” and was especially impressed with the College’s use of data in decision-making and how the faculty and administration “are rowing in the same direction.” They also described the College as “innovative and experimental” and commented repeatedly on how WC’s core values are prevalent throughout the institution.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to this success,” Cockerill added.

Wynn Alexander, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, is a veteran of the College’s periodic reviews for continuing accreditation during his 38 years at WC. He emphasized that the HLC’s goal is to make institutions better as he cited the positive impression the College made upon the visit team.

“They said, ‘Your campus is exciting. You take risks. You are looking forward,’” he said. “We are really doing some good things — we are doing exceptional things — and that makes me feel proud.”