Can't sweep if you don't win first: Reds pummel Braves in DH lidlifter

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Steer drove in three runs with three extra-base hits, Elly De La Cruz also had three hits, including a home run, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 9-4 on Wednesday in the first game of a split doubleheader.

Steer drove in a run with a first-inning triple off Allan Winans (0-2) and had a two-run double in the fourth. Steer added another double and scored two runs. Jake Fraley also had three hits, including a two-run homer in the first.

Winans gave up seven runs in only 2 2/3 innings in the Braves’ fourth consecutive loss. The Braves may look to boost their depleted rotation before the July 30 trade deadline.

Atlanta has lost two prominent starting pitchers to injuries. All-Star left-hander Max Fried was added to the 15-day injured list with forearm neuritis, a nerve inflammation, on Sunday. Ace right-hander Spencer Strider had season-ending Tommy John surgery in April.

The Braves left the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings. Frankie Montas, who allowed four runs on 10 hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings, loaded the bases with one-out walks to Orlando Arcia and Zack Short in the fifth. Left-hander Sam Moll (2-1) struck out Jarred Kelenic and Nacho Alvarez Jr. to end the inning.

Cincinnati, which stole four bases Monday night in a 4-1 win over the Braves, added three steals, including two by De La Cruz, in Wednesday’s first game. De La Cruz leads the majors with 51 stolen bases.

Tuesday night’s game was postponed by rain, forcing a second game to be added to Wednesday’s schedule. The nightcap is scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Winans was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and LHP Dylan Dodd was optioned to Gwinnett. … OF Michael Harris (left hamstring strain) worked out on the field and may be moving closer to a rehab assignment. Harris has been out since June 15.

UP NEXT

Reds: Following a day off on Thursday, LHP Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.51 ERA) is scheduled to start when Cincinnati opens a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Braves: The Braves haven’t announced their starting pitcher for Thursday night, when they open a four-game series at the New York Mets, who have listed RHP Luis Severino (7-3, 3.58) as their starter.

