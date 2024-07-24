EMA: Boil water advisory lifted

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has announced that the boil water advisory, issued following a water main break on Monday morning, has been lifted as of Wednesday around 11:50 a.m.

The advisory affected the following roads and areas:

– State Route 132 (east of Butlerville to Clarksville)

– State Route 123 (SR 28 to Todds Fork)

– Edwardsville, Templin, Waynes Way, Kunker, Collins Riley, Nauvoo

– State Route 133 (SR 132 to SR 730)

– State Route 350, Arabin Run, Middleboro, Washington Way, Strout, Fischer

– State Route 22 & 3 (Woodward Claypool to Shepards Way), Paddock View Court, Osceloa, Carter Howell, and Pansy, Indian Lakes, Nicholson, Kensington, Village of Clarksville, Woodward Claypool, Roachester Osceola, Leigh Way, Karson Court, Shawhan Ayers, Irvin, and Shepherds Way

Residents in these areas experienced the outage on July 22 and were advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, and preparing food and beverages for at least two minutes as a precautionary measure to eliminate any potential contamination.