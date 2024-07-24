U.S. 68 bridge replacement set to begin next week

CLINTON COUNTY — A bridge replacement and repair project on U.S. Route 68 in Clinton County is set to begin, with work getting underway at the start of next week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Contractors for ODOT will be replacing a bridge-sized culvert and rehabilitating another located on U.S. 68 near Sycamore Glen. Both structures are situated over a tributary to Todds Fork, between Center and Hoskins roads, and in addition to installing pre-cast concrete box culverts, the project includes widening the shoulder and replacing guardrail.

Construction is set to begin Monday, July 29, and U.S. 68 will be closed during the first phase of work. The closure will be in effect for up to 30 days, and traffic will be detoured by way of S.R. 73 and I-71.

Axis Civil Construction was awarded a contract for approximately $719,191 to undertake the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in October.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.