Wayback Wednesday in Sports: 1939 WHS tennis

This photo of the 1939 Wilmington High School tennis team comes from the Clinton County History Center. In the photo, from left to right, front row, coach Fred Murphy, Junior Goodwin, Willard Lane, Everett Terrell Jr., Ralph Vance and manager Donald Smith; back row, Glen Bradford, Clayton Smith, Phillip Garringer, Jack Crites, Clarence Sheeter and Charles Malone. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected]. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County History Center. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684.

Submitted Photo | Clinton County History Center