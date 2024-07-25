Boatman talks History Center at Rotary meeting

Brian Smith, president of the Wilmington Noon Rotary Club, and Shelby Boatman, director of the Clinton County History Center. Submitted photo

Shelby Boatman, director of the Clinton County History Center, recently addressed the Wilmington Noon Rotary Club in June, sharing the mission and ongoing initiatives of the History Center. The event was marked by discussion on the importance of preserving and promoting the rich history and genealogy of Clinton County.

During her presentation, Boatman emphasized, “The mission of the Clinton County History Center is to encourage community involvement in the preservation, education, and promotion of Clinton County history and genealogy for the benefit of all people for present and future generations.”

Boatman also highlighted the operational model of Rombach Place, the county’s museum, which is an independent, self-funded organization. The Center’s operational costs rely on donations, ticketed events, admissions, annual membership dues, and heavily upon grants or sponsorships. The Center currently boasts over 300 members, marking a 13% increase in membership over the past year, a testament to the growing community interest and support.

One of the focal points of Boatman’s presentation was the Center’s current temporary exhibit, “Beyond the Scoreboard,” which showcases an array of facts and memorabilia related to Clinton County sports, including golf, basketball, baseball, and football. This exhibit is part of the Center’s broader initiative to create inclusive and ageless exhibits that are welcoming to the entire Clinton County community.

Additionally, Boatman announced an upcoming event as part of the Center’s “Scoreboard Speaks” series, which was born out of their “Beyond the Scoreboard” exhibit. This engaging discussion will feature local sports personalities and is set to take place on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. in the McCoy Room on the campus of Wilmington College. The event will specifically focus on football, with guest speakers Bill Anders, Andy Olds, and Mike “Big Daddy” Wilson, providing a platform for sharing stories and experiences from Clinton County’s sports past.

For more information about the Clinton County History Center’s upcoming events, please visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org/the-scoreboard-speaks/