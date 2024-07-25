Body found in Cowan Lake identified as Wilmington man; preliminary autopsy reveals cause of death was accidental drowning

Matthew Teboe Courtesy photo

The body of a 41-year-old Wilmington man was discovered at Cowan Lake on Wednesday afternoon. The mother of the deceased confirmed his identity as Matthew Teboe.

Teboe’s mother, Susie Houser Teboe, confirmed with the News Journal that her son had passed away. She said that the preliminary autopsy results suggest that the cause of death was an accidental drowning.

In a heartfelt tribute, Susie Teboe shared a message with the News Journal saying: “Go rest high on that mountain our beautiful, kind-hearted, funny, generous, Matthew Gabriel. The good Lord had bigger plans for you than us left here to grieve your death. Our hearts are crushed and the void you left behind will never be filled. Dad and Momma and Chris (aka: Brother) and all of your family and friends will always love you and miss you like crazy. Rest in eternal peace Popi O Dano. Love you, until we meet again my precious fisherman. Momma, Dad and Brother.”

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is conducting the investigation into Teboe’s death. ODNR confirmed Thursday morning that it received a report of a body floating in Cowan Lake on Wednesday. No other details have been released at this time as the investigation continues.

According to his mother, Matthew Teboe would have turned 42-years-old this August.

Stay with the News Journal for the latest on this developing story.