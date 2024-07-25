Canada wins 2-1 over New Zealand to open Olympics after drone scandal, Spain beats Japan 2-1 Canada wins 2-1 over New Zealand to open Olympics after drone scandal, Spain beats Japan 2-1 Canada wins 2-1 over New Zealand to open Olympics after drone scandal, Spain beats Japan 2-1

Evelyne Viens scored in the 79th minute to give reigning Olympic champion Canada a 2-1 victory over New Zealand on Thursday in a match that was overshadowed by allegations of drone surveillance at the Ferns’ practice.

Viens, who came into the match as a substitute in the 67th, took a long pass from Jessie Fleming and tucked it into the goal at the opposite post 12 minutes after entering.

Mackenzie Barry gave New Zealand the early lead with a goal in the 13th minute, but Cloe Lacasse equalized for Canada in first-half stoppage time.

The Group A match in Saint-Etienne was controversial before the start when two Canada staffers were sent home early for their alleged involvement with drones that were reported over a pair of New Zealand’s practices.

Canada played the opener without coach Bev Priestman, who stepped away from the team for the match to show accountability. However, she was adamant at practice Wednesday that she had no knowledge of the drone use.

FIFA has opened a disciplinary inquiry into the matter, and Canadian Soccer launched an independent review.

The drone scandal marred the tournament’s start. Canada won bronze medals in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics before winning a gold in Tokyo.

New Zealand announced a day before the match that captain Ali Riley could not play in the Olympics because of an unspecified injury.

Jayde Riviere of Canada was ruled unavailable earlier Thursday because of an ankle injury. Shelina Zadorsky replaced her on the roster for the match.

The Ferns, playing under interim coach Michael Mayne, were making their fifth straight Olympic appearance. New Zealand’s coach, Jitka Klimkova, decided to step aside for the Olympics in late June after an independent workplace employment investigation.

Klimkova was cleared in the investigation, but she did not feel there was enough time to heal the environment before the tournament.

Spain 2, Japan 1

World champion Spain came from behind to beat Japan in Group C thanks to a goal and an assist from Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati.

Playing in its first Olympics, Spain fell behind at La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes after Aoba Fumino’s brilliant long range free kick flew into the top corner in the 13th.

Spain might have had flashbacks to its 4-0 loss to Japan at last year’s World Cup, but Bonmati — who has dominated the individual awards in women’s soccer over the past 12 months — leveled the game nine minutes later when rounding goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita.

She provided the assist for Mariona Caldentey to score the winner in the 74th with a curling shot into the bottom corner.

