Chamber ENA to feature Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County

Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at its monthly Economic Network Alliance on Thursday, Aug. 1 to find out about what’s going on in the community, learn about resources that can help your business get ahead, and meet other business leaders from across Clinton County.

This month’s presentation features Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County (HFH-CC), a partner in the ecumenical Christian housing ministry. The affiliate works with donors, volunteers and homeowners to create decent, affordable housing for those in need. HFH-CC is a non-profit ministry dedicated to eliminating poverty, housing, and homelessness in the Clinton County community.

HFH-CC was started in 1993 with the first home being constructed in 1995. It is currently working on its 48th home with plans to start the 49th home.

“We are a people-to-people partnership drawing families and communities in need together with volunteers and resources to build homes for needy people,” reads a news release from HFH-CC. “There are many ways that volunteers and businesses in Clinton County can help HFH-CC with their mission to decrease the housing issues that plague our community. This program will go into detail about ways to become involved and make a difference while committing to a small amount of time.”

The Economic Network Alliance meets on the first Thursday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 201 Holiday Drive, Wilmington. Come early to enjoy breakfast, generously provided by the hotel, and be sure to bring your business cards to take full advantage of this monthly networking opportunity.

The Economic Network Alliance is a partnership of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission.