City announces gas line repairs on Prairie Ave.

Map of the Prairie Ave. gas line repairs Submitted map

The City of Wilmington announces CenterPoint Energy gas line repairs and replacement performed by Miller Pipeline.

The work zone is located on Prairie Avenue between High Street and the Timber Tech entrance, Columbus Street between North Walnut Street and High Street, and on High Street, North Lincoln Street, and North Walnut Street, between Columbus Street and East Birdsall.

It will last approximately four weeks, weather permitting. During the construction, lane closures and traffic control measures will be in place and may change frequently.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service, (937) 382‑6509.