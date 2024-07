Clinton Swim and Tennis Club draw your partner pickleball tournament results Clinton Swim and Tennis Club draw your partner pickleball tournament results Clinton Swim and Tennis Club draw your partner pickleball tournament results

Five winners were crowned in the Clinton Swim and Tennis Club’s inaugural draw your partner pickleball tournament. Tournament winners were Jill Borton and Stephanie Hughes in the women’s doubles bracket, Borton and Josh Schlabach in the mixed doubles bracket and Jeff Borton and Travis Hughes in the men’s double draw. The tournament was open to the public.