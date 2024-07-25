Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Rock the Block this weekend

Get ready to rock as the highly-anticipated “Rock the Block” kicks off this weekend on downtown Wilmington’s Sugartree Street. The festivities run from today through Saturday. According to the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau, attendees can enjoy cold drinks and delicious food. All concerts are free, except for the shows at the Murphy Theatre. As a special thank you, free swag bags will be given to all teachers attending the event (school ID required). Don’t miss out on this weekend of music and fun. Whether you’re a fan of classic rock, 80s hits, or just looking for a great time, Rock the Block has something for everyone.

Port William ice cream social to be held

The Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District will hold its Annual Ice Cream Social on Sunday, July 28 at the firehouse, located at 7211 N. State Route 134, Wilmington, from 1 to 4 p.m. Ice cream and cookies will be served.

Scoreboard Speaks: WC Night to be held

Scoreboard Speaks: Wilmington College Night is set for July 30 at 7 p.m. at the McCoy Room on Wilmington College’s campus.

Blanchester Booklovers to meet

The next meeting of Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1. The book the group will be discussing is “Peace Like a River” by Leif Enger. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

Cuba Friends Church to hold ice cream social

The Cuba Friends Church will host its annual ice cream social on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 4-7 p.m. Cuba Friends Church is located at 5801 Cuba Road, Wilmington.

Solvita Wilmington CMH Regional blood drive to be held

Solvita is calling on donors to respond to a critical shortage of multiple blood types. Donate at the Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 14 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at CMH Regional Health System, 610 W. Main St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center in July and August will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.

Scoreboard Speaks: Football Night to be held

Scoreboard Speaks: Football Night is set for Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at the McCoy Room on Wilmington College’s campus.