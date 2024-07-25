Community encouraged to attend veteran’s memorial service

The Clinton County Veterans Commission is calling on the community to honor Army Captain Jack Frye, a veteran who recently passed away.

“We want to properly honor a fallen comrade,” said Jeffery Rollins, executive director of the Clinton County Veterans Commission. “Please join us as we send Army Captain Jack Frye home to be with the Lord.”

The memorial service will be held on Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, located at 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington.

“The captain was a homeless veteran, and we need many to come and let him know we are thankful for his sacrifice and that he is not forgotten,” the Veterans Commission stated.