Desir graduates from University at Albany

ALBANY, NY — Sarahlee Desir, of Wilmington, graduated from the University at Albany during its 180th commencement ceremonies.

Desir earned a doctor of philosophy in literacy.

More than 4,650 students in the Class of 2024 were celebrated during UAlbany’s 180th commencement festivities, according to a news release. Among the graduates were an estimated 2,934 undergraduates and 1,719 graduate students, including recipients who completed their degrees during summer 2023, fall 2023 as well as winter 2024.

The graduates join the ranks of more than 200,000 UAlbany alumni worldwide.

The University at Albany is one of the most diverse public research institutions in the nation and a national leader in educational equity and social mobility.